The National Pork Producers Council’s board of directors announced recently its decision to cancel World Pork Expo 2019 out of an abundance of caution as African swine fever continues to spread in China and other parts of Asia.
World Pork Expo, held each June at the Iowa State Fairground in Des Moines, hosts approximately 20,000 visitors over three days, including individuals and exhibitors from African swine fever-positive regions. African swine fever affects only pigs and presents no human health or food safety risks; however, there is currently no vaccine to treat the swine disease.
“While an evaluation by veterinarians and other third-party experts concluded negligible risk associated with holding the event, we have decided to exercise extreme caution,” said David Herring, NPPC president and a producer from Lillington, N.C. “The health of the U.S. swine herd is paramount; the livelihoods of our producers depend on it. Prevention is our only defense against ASF and NPPC will continue to do all it can to prevent its spread to the United States.”