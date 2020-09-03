EAU CLAIRE ̶ Midwestern drought expanded slightly over the past week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But the biggest changes were in the severity, rather than the drought’s area.
The Midwest now has 63.86 percent of its land in some degree of drought, an increase of about three points over the previous report. The biggest increase was in the area considered to be moderate drought, which now encompasses most of Iowa and much of northern Illinois.
Iowa remains the hardest-hit state, with more than 14 percent of the state now in extreme drought. That category was less than 7 percent a week ago. Less than 1 percent of the state is now considered drought-free
A quarter of Illinois is now in moderate drought, an increase of more than 20 percentage points over the previous week. Indiana saw an increase in drought coverage, too, though it was less dramatic.
But the worsening situation was not universal. Minnesota and Wisconsin both saw improved conditions over the past week. Nearly three-quarters of Minnesota is now drought-free. In Wisconsin that describes almost 90 percent of the ground.
The monitor’s weekly report said a “sizable area in central and southwestern Iowa … received 6 to 10 inches less rain than normal during June-August.” The lack of rainfall was compounded by hot summer weather.