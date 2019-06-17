The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $25 million per year over the next five years to help support the adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches on agricultural lands.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting proposals through July 15 for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials, also known as On-Farm Trials — a new, additional sub-program created by the 2018 Farm Bill for the USDA’s Conservation Innovation Grants program. On-Farm Trials include a Soil Health Demo Trial, also created by the 2018 Farm Bill.
NRCS is now accepting proposals from the following eligible entities: private entities whose primary business is related to agriculture; non-governmental organizations with experience working with agricultural producers; and non-federal government agencies.
Through On-Farm Trials, NRCS and partners will collaborate to encourage the adoption of innovative practices and systems on agricultural lands. On-Farm Trials funding goes directly to partners, which in turn provide technical assistance and incentive payments to producers to implement innovative approaches on their lands.
Producers receiving On-Farm Trials payments must be eligible to participate in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The maximum On-Farm Trials award for 2019 is $5 million. The minimum award is $250,000.
A critical element of each On-Farm Trials project is the project evaluation. Partners must propose robust scientific approaches to their on-farm trials, resulting in data and analyses of the environmental, financial and (to the extent possible) social impacts of the trials. For the Soil Health Demo Trial, partners must agree to use consistent soil health assessment protocols developed by NRCS.
The On-Farm Trials funding announcement, including the 2019 funding priorities, is available at nrcs.usda.gov.