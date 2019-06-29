MONTFORT — At 8:20 p.m. last Wednesday night, June 26, it became official. About 30 people were present — dairy farmers, a calf raiser, a garlic grower, a UW-Platteville student, just to name a few — as Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, announced that the new Iowa-Grant Farmers Union chapter had officially been formed.
A round of applause broke out inside the Montfort Community Building as farmers and farm supporters from southwest Wisconsin celebrated the formation of their own Farmers Union chapter. Von Ruden said he was surprised there wasn’t already a chapter formed in this corner of the state due to the activity of current members who reside there, but was excited for the group as they begin their new functions as a chapter.
Von Ruden, along with Kirsten Slaughter, membership and education organizer for Wisconsin Farmers Union, attended with plenty of information to share with the new members. They also ran the meeting, which also saw the election of four officers to the new chapter’s board.
Assuming the role of president will be Scott Mericka of Grass Dairy, Dodgeville.
“I care passionately about making sure we don’t lose what we’ve got here,” Mericka said. “We’ve got more in common than against us.”
Laura Lee, Potosi, will serve as the new chapter’s vice president, and said she looks forward to a learning year in her role. She believes she knows a diversity of farmers who could bring ideas to the table, and is interested in connecting with other voting members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
The group voted to split the titles of secretary/treasurer, with Michelle Godez, Dodgeville, elected secretary and Angie Mitchell, a banker from Lancaster, serving as treasurer.
Von Ruden detailed that there are more opportunities to elect others into leadership positions within the chapter — it’s just something that will need to be decided at upcoming meetings of the new Iowa-Grant organization. There is also $400 in seed money available to the new chapter, and possible fundraising ideas that can be shared by other chapters.
This is the fifth new chapter that has formed under the leadership of Von Ruden as president.
Godez, a calf raiser for Mericka’s Grass Dairy operation, said she remembered the first time she stepped foot on his farm and saw the metal Farmers Union member sign on the barn. She chuckled as she thought it was neat that Mericka had an “old relic” on his farm, but soon found out there was much more to the farm organization than she imagined.
“I learned it was a thriving organization that educated non-farmers, made connections to food and addressed issues facing agriculture,” she said.
It was one of the reasons she has supported the formation of a new Farmers Union chapter in southwest Wisconsin.
Donna Swenson and her husband, Dave, grew up on dairy farms and although retired and not farming now, have a passion to see small, family dairy farms continue to have a place in southwest Wisconsin.
“Joining Wisconsin Farmers Union is one way for us to support family farms,” she said. “We don’t farm now but we want to support farmers.”
Lee, who was elected to serve as vice president, said joining the Wisconsin Farmers Union, and specifically attending the National Farmers Union’s Women’s Conference, was an amazing experience that led her to support the formation of a new chapter.
“It brought me to the forefront of the problem here,” she said. “It wasn’t like I grew up. The hustle and bustle of a small town is gone.
“It’s time to put people back on the land.”
Jerry Volenec, a dairy farmer from Montfort, was reminded of a glacier when thinking of the new chapter forming last Wednesday night. He explained how a glacier moves out from its own weight — moving out instead of up — a trajectory he sees agriculture and society going on.
“The weight is pushing out and wiping out things in its path,” he said. “But we can build a glacier too. Right now, it’s a small group of diverse people who are coming together. And we need to do that before we move out.”