Crawford County’s Great River Graziers and Kickapoo Grazing Initiative have announced their pasture walk and events schedule for 2019.
The schedule includes: June 11, Claudia Berres contract beef grazing operation, Richland Center; June 25, Don Boland farm, Gays Mills; July 9, Christopher Baird dairy farm, Ferryville; Aug. 13, Amy Fenn farm, Ferryville; Aug. 27, Eric Hammell farm, Gays Mills; Sept. 7, Jade and Ethan Proksch rotational grazing goat farm, Genoa; Sept. 10, Mike Lind farm, Soldiers Grove; and Oct. 22, Vance and Olaf Haugen farm, Canton, Minn.
All events begin at 10:30 a.m. For a full schedule, visit kickapoograzinginitiative.com. To be included on the email list for future Kickapoo Grazing Initiative activities or to speak with grazing specialists, contact project director Cynthia Olmstead at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com or 608-606-6022.