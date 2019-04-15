Anne Reynolds, former executive director of the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives, will be inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame on May 8 in Washington, D.C.
Induction into the Cooperative Hall of Fame is the highest honor that the U.S. cooperative community bestows on the extraordinary men and women who have made genuinely heroic contributions in support of the cooperative form of enterprise.
For decades, Reynolds has been a champion for the cooperative model and has dedicated her time to providing direction and resources to sustain and improve a broad range of cooperative businesses. The impact of her work reaches far beyond the borders of Wisconsin.
During her 22-year tenure at the UW Center for Cooperatives, Reynolds shared her extensive knowledge of governance and member-loyalty issues, strategic planning and innovative uses of the cooperative model. Her efforts span economic sectors, income classes and cultures, ranging from projects with low-income workers to large agribusinesses.
Reynolds spearheaded Madison’s cooperative development initiative, several local food initiatives and education programs related to board leadership and employee ownership. Reynolds also serves on the boards of Senior Cooperative Foundation, Shared Capital Cooperative and The Cooperative Foundation.
In 2015, she was awarded Cooperative Networks’ Cooperative Builder Award, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions at the local, state and/or national level to advance cooperative philosophy and ideals.
Reynolds joins an esteemed group of cooperators who are honored for their indelible contributions to the cooperative movement. She is the sixth person affiliated with the UW to be granted this recognition. Previous inductees include Marilyn Scholl, Ann Hoyt, Richard Vilstrup, Tom Lyon and Glenn Anderson.
For more information, visit the Cooperative Hall of Fame website at www.heroes.coop/post/anne-reynolds.