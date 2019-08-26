DODGEVILLE — A farmer cropping 1,400 acres and milking 325 cows three times a day may have many thoughts running through his mind at any given time. But nutrient stewardship is never an afterthought for Kyle Levetzow, a fifth generation farmer just outside of Dodgeville.
Levetzow uses a number of conservation practices at Model Dairy Farms, including no-till, minimal tillage and vertical tillage — the newest practice he’s tried this past year. He also uses Sustainable 4RWI’s 4R method to optimize the efficiency of his nutrient use, choosing the right nutrient source at the right rate, at the right time and in the right place to maximize protection of his soil’s structure and water quality on his farm.
Model Dairy Farms served as the site of a recent on-farm field day with a focus on sustainable farming practices, particularly through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership between the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Insight FS. The organizations worked together to put on a second annual field day with a crop nutrient management focus on Aug. 16, inviting farmers and area policy makers to attend and learn more about how farmers are working to meet conservation and water quality goals.
The event featured short presentations by Erica Sauer and Craig Sander, nutrient management specialists with Insight FS. Sauer walked attendees through her job duties and how she assists farmers in writing a nutrient management plan, a unique document for a farming operation that details where and when to place manure and fertilizers and the best ways to apply those nutrients.
A graduate of UW-Platteville, Sauer said she’s learned a lot in the past two years, staying current with updates to SnapPlus, the software application where nutrient management plans are built, and passing along best practices to the farmers she works with.
Sander presented on how precision agriculture technology has made it even easier to determine the best areas in fields for manure and fertilizer inputs. Instead of using a field map, farmers can now utilize technology and more precise data to decide where to apply nutrients. This saves the farmer money and helps them identify areas of possible pollution, along with areas that may be prone to nutrient and sediment loss.
“Precision farming technology is something we’ve implemented over the past 10 years and hope to do more of,” he said.
“We are proud to partner with farmers like Kyle Levetzow who live and breathe sustainable farming every day,” he added. “We look for the latest technologies to ensure we are good stewards of the land. And no one can tell that story better than those who do the work day in and day out.”
In relation to water, Amber Radatz, co-director of Discovery Farms, was on hand to share details on Discovery Farms’ water monitoring program. Radatz has been working with private farmers across the state to install 10 semi-permanent water quality monitoring stations, leaving them for five to seven years to collect real time data and samples that shed light on the amount of sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen that leaves the fields during a rainfall event.
Discovery Farms has been collecting this data since 2001 and Radatz believes it is the biggest database in the U.S. for this type of data, especially since it was collected off of private farms. The data is becoming more important to crop consultants, which continues to push the need for this type of data collection.
“We’d like to bring this kind of work to more farms,” she said. “We want to be the people to provide this type of information.”
In Iowa County, Katie Abbott and Landon Baumgartner from the Land Conservation Department continue to educate farmers and the public about the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology study, also known as SWIGG. Because the area is vulnerable to groundwater contamination due to its geology, representatives in Iowa, Lafayette and Grant counties proactively called for the study to determine if drinking water contamination issues exist and if so, what is causing the contamination.
The study has entered its second phase — identifying fecal sources of contamination in private wells across the tri-county area.
“We don’t have the full picture yet, but hopefully we’ll have some conclusions by next fall,” Abbott said.
While agriculture’s role in the contamination is yet to be determined, Baumgartner demonstrated with a rainfall simulator how different land management practices can impact soil and sediment loss, run off and water infiltration. The rainfall simulation provided a great visual on how conservation practices can protect soil structure and water quality — and how these practices begin with the farmer.
“This event was a great opportunity to highlight the conversations being had around nutrient stewardship between farmers and their advisors every day,” said Krista Dolan, Iowa County Farm Bureau president. “We are glad we could invite people to be part of that conversation and to understand how we work together to meet production, conservation and water quality goals.”