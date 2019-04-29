Hundreds of people turned out for the annual open house held April 19-20 at Bar-H Implement just south of Stone Lake. The open house is a much-anticipated tradition for many rural residents in northwest Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The farm equipment dealership is celebrating 57 years of business this year. As in years past, guests enjoyed free food (the baked beans, served in a floor-standing, stainless-steel kettle, are considered a highlight), live music by Rex Cactus, discounts on parts and, of course, visiting with neighbors and friends.