MADISON — Due to the federal government shutdown earlier this year, state statistician Greg Bussler had a handful of crop production and price reports to report to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection board at its meeting March 28.
The 2018 Final Crop Production report was released in early February and detailed the size of the 2018 harvests of corn, soybeans, wheat and other crops, providing farmers with an early estimate on what to plant in the upcoming season.
In Wisconsin in 2018, total production for corn for grain was estimated at 545 million bushels, up 7 percent from 2017. The corn for grain yield in the state was estimated at 172 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels per acre from last year. It is slightly less than the average yield for the U.S. in 2018 at an estimated 176.4 bushels per acre.
Total production for soybeans in Wisconsin last year was estimated at 106 million bushels, up 4 percent from 2017. Wisconsin soybean growers averaged 49 bushels per acre, up 1.5 bushels per acre from 2017. The average yield in 2018 for the U.S. was estimated at 51.6 bushels per acre.
Wisconsin produced an estimated 1.93 million tons of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures in 2018, down 29 percent from 2017. Producers averaged 2.35 tons per acre in Wisconsin.
As for Wisconsin potatoes, production in 2018 was estimated at 28.4 million hundredweight, down 5 percent from 2017. Yield for 2018 was estimated at 400 hundredweight, down 25 hundredweight from last year.
County estimates were also released for corn and soybeans on March 21 and are used by crop insurance representatives to determine claim payouts and by the Farm Service Agency for ARC payments.
Dane County led Wisconsin in corn production in 2018 with 30.2 million bushels. However, Grant County saw the highest average yield of the 72 counties with 202.7 bushels per acre.
Rock County led Wisconsin in soybean production in 2018 with 5.23 million bushels. Again, Grant County saw the highest average yield of 64 bushels per acre.
“Wisconsin remained in third place for processing sweet corn production in 2018,” Bussler said, adding that sweet corn production in Wisconsin totaled 9.59 million hundredweight from 56,000 acres.
Snap bean production totaled 6.60 million hundredweight from 66,000, allowing Wisconsin to maintain its No. 1 ranking in the production of processing snap beans for 2018.
Bussler also reviewed January 2019 prices received and results from the January Livestock Surveys.
Milk price for January was $16.20 per hundredweight, down 10 cents from the previous January. This compared to the U.S. price for milk, which was $16.60 for January.
The January price for corn was $3.42 per bushel, up 26 cents from last January, and the January price for soybeans was $8.49 per bushel, down 72 cents from last year. The January price for alfalfa hay was $187 per ton, up $57 per ton from last January.
All cattle and calves in Wisconsin as of Jan. 1, 2019, totaled 3.45 million head, down 1 percent from Jan. 1, 2018. Beef cows, measured at 290,000 head, were up 2 percent from last year, and milk cows, measured at 1.270 million head, were down 5,000 head from last year.
All cattle and calves in the U.S. totaled 94.8 million head, up slightly from last year’s inventory number. Nationally, the number of milk cows totaled 9.35 million head, down 1 percent from the previous year.
Wisconsin’s milk goat inventory remained the largest in the U.S. for another year at 72,000 head, up 7 percent from January 2018. Sheep and lamb inventory in Wisconsin as of Jan. 1, 2019, totaled 75,000 head.
In February 2019, Wisconsin milk production totaled 2.36 million, up 2 percent over the previous February. Milk production in the 23 major states totaled 16 billion pounds, which is up less than 1 percent over last February. Notably, production in Colorado was up more than 8 percent over last February.
As of March 1, Wisconsin had 7,983 milk cow herds. This is down 736 herds from March 2018, not quite a 10 percent decrease, Bussler said.
He also reminded the board that the March Planting Intentions report was scheduled to be released March 29 and that 2017 Census of Agriculture data will be released April 11. The National Agricultural Statistics Service has also reviewed its estimating programs, as it does every five years, taking into consideration changes to make, relevance and efficiencies.
On March 12, NASS made public changes it proposed to its programs. Impacts to Wisconsin include the elimination of Wisconsin programs tracking apple and mint production, in-season forecasts for onions and strawberries, and changes to the Corn Objective Yield and Potato Objective Yield programs.
“Any concerns or comments about program changes should be directed to the NASS administrator in Washington, D.C.,” Bussler said.