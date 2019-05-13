This year's Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will feature tile drainage installation demonstrations, made possible through a partnership with Jefferson County host family Walter Grain Farms and Timewell Drainage Products.
Mike Walter began tiling with his dad and brother in 1975 and currently tiles and farms with his sons, Adam and Brad. The Walter family currently operate more than 6,000 acres of owned and rented land.
“At the current time, we can install 200,000 feet to 1,000,000 feet in a season,” said Mike Walter of the host family. “It is all weather dependent. Playing in the mud and drying fields for better yields is something we love to do.”
"Tiling is the ultimate ag management tool," said Aaron Kassing, vice president of marketing for Timewell Drainage Products. “With the precipitation we’ve gotten in Wisconsin this year, tiling is the most impactful investment you can implement on your farm. We are building the Jefferson County demonstrations to highlight that.”
Tiling demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. each day of the event. Attendees will be able to see firsthand modern drainage system installation and edge-of-field practices.
Installation at the show will substantially drain 20 acres of the host farm. Edge-of-field practices will be on display, and drainage professionals will be on-site to discuss management tools. A full list of show hours and schedule of events will be available at www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson.
Timewell Drainage Products, proud Jefferson County resident, is a manufacturer of subsurface drainage products and supplies. In addition to a demonstration field at the show, you’ll be able to find Timewell in the Jefferson County showcase.