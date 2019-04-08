Prompted by the many sources of stress impacting farmers and ranchers, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the Red River Farm Network have joined forces to create a new radio series called TransFARMation.
“Farming is a stressful business during the best of times,” says Don Wick, president, RRFN. “Agriculture’s financial health is being influenced by tight margins, the trade war, production issues and more. These are all factors where farmers and ranchers have little or no control.”
The series uses farm radio, podcasts and social media to increase awareness and reduce inhibitions about acknowledging farmer stress, while highlighting sources of support.
“Many people are struggling, and they need to know they’re not alone,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “This is a powerful series — we hear from farmers, ranchers and others in agriculture talking about some of the strategies and solutions that helped them when things got tough.”
The 60-second, prime-time radio stories can be heard on all of RRFN’s 20 stations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota starting the week of April 8. In-depth podcasts can be found at www.rrfn.com/ transfarmation.