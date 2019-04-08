Since they met nine years ago, all Khaiti Hallstein and Erin Link have talked about is farming.
“Neither of us grew up farming, but we both are obsessed with it. We know there are lots of ladies out there farming, but their voices are not (out there),” said Hallstein, who specializes in pasture-raised duck eggs and is expanding into vegetable production at her Living the Dream Farm in western Wisconsin’s Hay River area.
That’s why Hallstein and Link last year launched the Two Farm Ladies podcast, which can be heard via various online platforms, including iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher and YouTube. In their podcast, the women explore and expound on, as their tag line says, “The Rage, the Rot and the Rainbows” of farm life.
Some currently available episodes discuss retail vs. wholesale, farming through the seasons, foraging and milking.
Both women have faced bumps in the road since they started farming — Hallstein in 2008 with the goals of being self-employed and raising delicious, healthy food in a sustainable manner. Link began farming that same year; she makes goat milk soap and raises critically endangered San Clemente goats at her EB Ranch near Ridgeland.
“Like besties do, Erin and I have supported each other through the years,” Hallstein said. “I went through a relationship meltdown and midlife crisis, and she moved farm locations and quit her main job to start focusing more on her goat milk soap business.
“We butchered a pig in the middle of winter together, chased my cows out of the woods, processed chickens and geese at each other’s farms, drank beers and shelled pinto beans on porches, cried on each other’s shoulders and wrangled horny goats into Subarus,” she said. “The whole time, we talked about farming nonstop.”
Now, they hope to be a voice and support for other like-minded farm women through their podcast, which they say is for anyone interested in non-conventional, “starting-from-scratch” farming.
Hallstein said she and Link are real, vulnerable and honest about their life as farmers. They’re also sassy, “sometimes pretty crass” and laugh a lot.
“It’s been fun and surprisingly cathartic to fess up to all the failures and feelings, but just like farming, starting a brand-new project has a stressful and complicated learning curve,” she said.
Their goal is to record and post a new podcast every week, but Hallstein said that has proven more difficult than expected due to their busy farm lives, especially since the podcast doesn’t produce revenue.
“We both are farmers who are not rich,” she said, “so we need to focus on making the income on our farms. But we truly enjoyed doing the podcast and know it is important, so we have gotten back in the saddle this year and are producing one episode a month for now.”
Hallstein said they’ve received some positive feedback and been contacted by listeners nationwide. They have about 50 subscribers so far. In the future, they hope to interview other farmers they know so they can help share their stories and lessons learned.
“Our goal is to blow up this podcast so it will become a revenue stream to at least pay us for the time we invest in it, but meanwhile, we are honored and stoked to be sharing our voices and experiences as lady farmers,” Hallstein said. “Podcasting could be considered a value-added product from the farm, but it does take a lot of time, equipment, computer programs and memory.
“The required dedication and follow-through, well, we farmers have a lot of that, to be sure,” she said.