U.S. milk production is lagging. The Agriculture Department’s latest Milk Production report pegs preliminary May output at a bullish 19.06 billion pounds, down 0.4 percent from May 2018, second month in six years output was below a year ago. Output in the top 24 producing states hit 18.1 billion pounds, down 0.1 percent.
Revisions added 38 million pounds to the original 50-state April total, putting it at 18.47 billion pounds, up 0.3 percent from April 2018. The 23-state total was revised up by 195 million pounds as Georgia was added to the list, making it now a 24-state list. That put output at 17.6 billion pounds, up 0.5 percent from April 2018.
May cow numbers in the 50 states totaled 9.33 million head, up 5,000 from April but 89,000 head below a year ago. With dairy economics being what they are and cull rates running as high as they have been, many question that increase. Output per cow averaged 2,042 pounds, up 12 pounds from a year ago.
California production was up 1.3 percent from a year ago, thanks to a 35-pound gain per cow outweighing 7,000 fewer cows. Wisconsin was up 0.4 percent, despite 5,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was unchanged.
Cheese demand remains “somewhat positive,” according to Dairy Market News. Cheese production has increased and some cheesemakers are reporting deeper discounts on spot milk, with prices 50 cents to $3 under Class. Production schedules are fairly busy, with some at seven-day workweeks for the near term.
Butter market prices have shied away from the $2.40 mark but market sentiment remains resolute, according to DMN. Cream is expected to soon reach its annual peak on tightness, though loads in parts of the Midwest and elsewhere in the region are still to be had in the mid $1.20s in some cases. Ice cream production has been delayed by wet, cool weather. Butter demand remains steady.
Western butter plants are running steady to slow because cream is more difficult to get as ice cream producers are taking a big chunk of the cream. Butter supplies are balanced with the needs of the market. Retail demand is solid but, with some schools out for the summer, sales might decline a bit.
Meanwhile, the Progressive Agriculture Organization delivered thousands of petitions to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue the second week of June. The petitions, signed by consumers, urge the secretary to call national milk hearings for dairy farmers, a standby supply management program and, if hearings are not held, then consider a $20 floor price under milk used to manufacture dairy products.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Perdue announced June 13 that the USDA will relocate the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture to the Kansas City Region. A USDA press release stated that “following a rigorous site selection process, the Kansas City Region provides a win-win, maximizing our mission function.”