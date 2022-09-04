Calf disbudding can be an uncomfortable and even dangerous situation for both farmer and animal. Research from a Wisconsin professor is making it safer and more reliable.
Disbudding a calf can be performed in one of two ways, using a hot iron and burning the horn-producing cells or using caustic paste, chemically burning the horn cells. Dr. Sylvia Kehoe said most farmers are moving towards pasting over a hot iron because it’s a safer and less physically demanding process.
There is no perfect way to apply the paste. Kehoe said farmers typically cover the horn bud with a varying amount of paste and walk away.
As a professor of Dairy Science at UW-River Falls for 16 years, Kehoe has applied caustic paste hundreds of times. Not too long ago she sat with a student after assisting with the paste application and observed the calf for a while. What she saw made her think.
“We realized not only is the paste pretty painful but that there’s a really big chance for the calf to rub it on on itself, (or) on a wall,” Kehoe said.
As a coach for a dairy challenge team, Kehoe has also traveled around the country visiting farms and evaluating their practices. In those travels, she noticed quite a bit of inconsistency with how farmers apply the caustic paste.
Her university position gave her the opportunity to explore different applicators for applying caustic paste comfortably and consistently. For the past four years, Kehoe has worked in collaboration with UW-Platteville’s John Obielodan to 3D print various applicator prototypes.
“He’s my 3D printing guru,” Kehoe said. “Funny enough we went through all of these different prototypes and actually landed on one of our first ones.”
The applicator is designed to come prefilled with caustic paste and an adhesive on the outside, similar to a Band-Aid. Once the applicator is placed on the horn bud, she said she leaves the patch on until it falls off by itself, at a minimum of four to six hours. Kehoe highlighted the importance of using pain-reducing medication like lidocaine or Meloxicam before putting on the applicator.
Caustic paste application can also be damaging to the person applying it, if not done correctly with the proper safety precautions. An applicator could make the work safer for the people.
“With employees, they’re doing hundreds of calves, if not more, and so they just have a much bigger chance of getting the paste on themselves if they’re trying to just use their hands to put it on,” Kehoe said. “It starts to eat away at the tissue.”
During this year’s WiSys SPARK Symposium, Kehoe was recognized for the applicator design that she developed with Obielodan. The symposium recognizes UW-System faculty, staff and students involved with innovative research projects.
“I was very surprised,” Kehoe said. “I found out over the summer and I wasn’t expecting a work thing to come through.”
The license for Kehoe’s applicator was recently purchased for commercialization, but she said they will continue to research and make improvements.
“A couple of our objectives are to look at the applicator in different weather conditions, make sure its working, look at its effectiveness and also look at different housing situations,” Kehoe said.
She will also be recruiting students to assist her and continue the research this fall.
“That’s really important for me and here at the university, to get as many students involved as possible in this hands-on practical research stuff,” Kehoe said.