Calf disbudding can be an uncomfortable and even dangerous situation for both farmer and animal. Research from a Wisconsin professor is making it safer and more reliable.

Disbudding a calf can be performed in one of two ways, using a hot iron and burning the horn-producing cells or using caustic paste, chemically burning the horn cells. Dr. Sylvia Kehoe said most farmers are moving towards pasting over a hot iron because it’s a safer and less physically demanding process.

