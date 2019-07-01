JOHNSON CREEK — Thirty-five years ago, Bernard and Beverly Walter hosted Wisconsin Farm Progress Days, welcoming thousands of visitors to their farm to learn more about agriculture and to marvel at new technologies introduced into the agricultural world.
In just a few short weeks, the Walters, along with their children and their families, will once again welcome visitors to their farm, this time for the 66th annual Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the state’s largest outdoor celebration of agriculture, hosted this year by Jefferson County. The theme for this year’s event will encompass “Generations of Farm Pride,” which is fitting for the 62-year-old family operation.
Bernard and Beverly Walter purchased 50 acres in Jefferson County in 1957, with their son, Mike, farming with them. Mike Walter and his wife, Sarah, took over the operation in 1992, and soon their family grew, along with the farm.
What started with 80 cows transitioned into more than 800 head of veal calves, feeder steers and heifers. There was even a time when Mike and Sarah were farrowing 350 sows and selling feeder pigs.
Today, Mike, Brad and Adam Walter work together to cash crop 6,000 acres of owned and rented land, along with operating a custom land tiling business. They are the second and third generations that continue the farming tradition started by Bernard and Beverly Walter, with the fourth generation observing their family and eager to keep agriculture thriving on their farm and in Jefferson County.
“The Walters are our biggest cheerleaders and we’re so fortunate to have a host family that’s so involved,” said Scott Schneider, co-chairman of the Jefferson County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee.
Last Tuesday, June 25, the Walters, along with Farm Technology Days event organizers, were on the grounds of Walter Grain Farms to answer questions from media representatives and watch as elements of the show continued to come together, with June 25 seeing the installation of “street signs” and the arrival of the tents to be raised in Tent City.
“We’re looking forward to a world-class show and putting the county’s best foot forward,” said LaVern Georgson, Jefferson County agriculture agent and Jefferson County Farm Technology Days executive director.
“The site is easily accessible and a prime location in Wisconsin for an event of this importance,” added Jim Schroeder, a Jefferson County board chairman.
Organizers are hopeful the location of this year’s event, nestled between the urban centers of Madison and Milwaukee, will draw a big crowd. They are also throwing a “Block Party” Wednesday evening during the show, which includes extended hours, reduced admission prices after 3 p.m., a beer and wine sampling event, local foods available for purchase and the appearance of well-known Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute, in hopes of drawing in more visitors from urban areas.
The Block Party will be held inside Innovation Square from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. This is the first time the state has allowed extended hours for Farm Technology Days.
“It’s a great way for non-farming people to come out and see what’s going on and enjoy a nice night outdoors in Wisconsin,” said Greg Sambs of the Innovation Square Committee. “It’s also a great way to enjoy the fruits of Wisconsin agriculture.”
Another first at Jefferson County Farm Technology Days will be an Ag Career Day for area students interested in careers in agriculture. Held on Tuesday, July 23, students will participate in a scavenger hunt to explore career ideas from labor to technology to animals and hear from agriculture advocate Kim Bremmer of AgInspirations on how students can celebrate ag. Peter Curran, who has helped organize the inaugural Ag Career Day, hopes students in FFA, SkillsUSA and 4-H, along with other student organizations, take part in this fun activity.
New field demonstrations are also sure to draw interest from visitors, showcasing the latest in agricultural technology. For the first time in Farm Technology Days history, the Walters will be demonstrating tiling and drainage in one of their fields; another demonstration will show how the family combines for a wheat harvest, a demonstration that hasn’t been done for several years at a Farm Technology Days event.
A self-propelled round baler is another piece of equipment that will be used in a demonstration and should garner special interest from visitors with farming experience.
Jefferson County Farm Technology Days will be held July 23-25 at Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. For more information, visit www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson.