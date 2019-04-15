The Wisconsin Beef Improvement Association held its 62nd annual Central Bull Test Sale on April 6 at UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm, with WBIA treasurer John Freitag reporting that bulls from this year’s sale are going to Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.
Thirty-three bulls were sold for an average of $2,800. This price is down $320 over last year’s average, and it’s the third year prices have been down following a record year in 2016, when the average sale price reached $3,600. The number of animals sold at the sale also is down from the 66 sold last year.
Chadwick Angus Farm of Marshall had the top-selling animal in the sale this year — an Angus bull sired by Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36. The bull was purchased by Robert Beswick of Greeley, Iowa, for $5,000.
Jeff Antczak of Chetek had the second-highest selling Angus bull, which was purchased by Meadow Lawn Farms, DeForest, for $4,750. This bull was sired by VSF Discovery 1501.
Wolters Farms Inc. of Cuba City consigned the third highest-selling Angus bull in this year’s sale. The son of MGR Treasure was purchased by Dale Bahr of Belmont for $4,000.
Twenty-one Angus bulls were sold at the sale this year, with an average sale price of $2,890. This price was down from last year’s average of $3,045, with the number of Angus bulls sold also down this year; 39 Angus bulls were sold at the 2018 sale.
Cory Minor of Bens Minor Farm, Postville, Iowa, consigned the top-selling Red Angus bull, a son of 5L Defender 560-302. The bull was purchased by Nathan Brickl of Prairie du Sac for $3,200.
The second highest-selling Red Angus bull, consigned by Brad and Lindsay Johnson of Johnson Family Cattle Co., Clintonville, was sold to MacLeish Heritage Farms Inc. of Merrimac for $3,000. The bull is the son of 3SCC Domain A163.
In total, eight Red Angus bulls were sold this year for an average price of $2,980; seven Red Angus bulls were sold last year for an average price of $3,580, so prices were down significantly compared to 2018’s sale.
Four Simmental bulls, which averaged a price of $2,750, were sold. Allan Arndt of Double A Simmentals, Janesville, once again had a top-selling Simmental — two, in fact. His first Simmental, a WS All Around son, sold to Craig Rosheisen of Brodhead for $3,500. His second Simmental, a MR NLC Upgrade son, sold to Alex Bringe of Viroqua for $2,750.
Bulls were loaded after the sale concluded; DV Auction of Norfolk, Neb., again broadcast the auction, with auctioneer Curt Kramer at the podium.