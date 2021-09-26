Wisconsin’s Client Assistance Program (CAP) is being redeisgnated from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW.) Based on public feedback, the move was supported by individuals with disabilities, their representatives, and the general public.
Evers called the change “consistent with the goals and functions of the program as established by the Rehabilitation Act and the applicable regulations.”
Wisconsin’s Client Assistance Program (CAP) assists clients to work or live independently through information about employment, vocational rehabilitation, independent living services, and complaint mediation.
The designation allows CAP to utilize DRW’s current resources, expertise, and infrastructure for advocating for people with disabilities. DRW is the designated protection and advocacy agency for Wisconsin, is part of a nationwide network of agencies, and already has several federally funded programs that advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities. The redesignation to DRW aligns CAP with the majority of states in the country that have CAP placed within a state’s designated protection and advocacy system.
The designation of the Wisconsin Client Assistance Program to DRW is effective starting September 30, 2021. For more information about DRW, visit https://disabilityrightswi.org/.