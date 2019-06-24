Three Wisconsin dairies and one Minnesota dairy farm will be featured at this year’s World Dairy Expo, participating in the event’s virtual farm tours, which are presented daily to showcase a variety of farm aspects including genetics, technology, community engagement, environmental stewardship, cow comfort and multi-generations.
The farm’s owners or managers will also be present during the virtual farm tours, available to answer questions and participate in an open discussion following the video tour of their operations.
Wisconsin farms participating in the virtual tours this year include Kieler Farms Inc. of Platteville, showcasing its 1,800-head milking operation, which is also multi-generational; Paulus Dairy LLC of Fredonia, highlighting its 1,550-head milking operation with a focus on environmental stewardship; and Fischer Clark Dairy, Hatley, a 911-head milking operation that focuses on cow comfort. Richland Dairy, LLC, Kenyon, Minn., will be highlighting their 115-head milking operation with a technology and environmental focus for their virtual tour.
Other farms participating this year include Moo-Riah Dairy, Melba, Idaho; Aurora Ridge Dairy, Aurora, N.Y.; Albright Jerseys LLC, Willard, Ohio; and Ratliff Jerseys, Garnett, Kan.
World Dairy Expo is Oct. 1-5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A full schedule of virtual tours, along with other information, is available at worlddairyexpo.com