BRODHEAD — Friday morning, Aug. 2, was sunny and mild with about 60 women gathering together, their camping chairs sprawled across the front lawn of Riemer Family Farm for an In Her Boots workshop, a kick-off event for the Soil Sisters weekend, three days filled with sessions celebrating rural life and women in agriculture.
Lisa Kivirist began the morning by telling a Buddhist tale. As the story goes, a man is working when he encounters a tiger. Running from the tiger, he comes to a cliff edge, where he sees a branch. He grasps the branch, saving himself from the tiger; however, two mice begin gnawing away at the branch. Suddenly, he notices a red strawberry dangling — and reaches out to taste it.
And how sweet it tasted.
“Eat the strawberry,” Kivirist said. “Whatever is going on in life, eat the strawberry.”
It was Kivirist’s way of encouraging the women in attendance to try their “crazy idea,” to start that farm or to make that move to the country. It was also a good way to start the day’s discussions, which focused on garnering advice and ideas from other women farmers to improve their own farms or jump-start their own farm dreams.
“Everyone who is here has something to offer and something to learn from,” she said. “This is a super safe space to find resources and meet other women.”
Jen Riemer played host as the women toured her diversified livestock operation where Riemer and her family raise pastured meat and eggs on 450 acres. Riemer and her husband moved to the farm about nine years ago after living in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
Riemer said the farm has been in her husband’s family since 1927, but he had never considered a life on the farm until the couple attended the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service conference.
“That’s where the light went on,” she said.
Riemer’s husband had dreamed of restoring an old farmhouse that belonged to his grandparents and once they moved back to the land, began the process of emptying it. Stripping everything down to the studs, they rebuilt the farmhouse and began their new lives on the farm, at first selling small quantities to beef raised by her father-in-law to friends and family members.
Now the Riemers have about 110 primarily Red and White Angus cattle which they rotationally graze, along with 190 turkeys, 775 laying hens, pastured chickens and a flock of sheep. They direct market their product to customers and also sell at farmer’s markets, working together as a team to ensure the business is successful.
“We have an amazing team here,” Riemer said. “This is what it takes.”
After a tour of the farm, attendees enjoyed a locally and organically sourced buffet lunch and heard from a variety of organizations with resources available for farmers. Alyssa Beno of REAP Food Group spoke about how REAP is working with Madison Technical College and Madison schools to educate others on fresh farm foods; Cara Carper with Green County Economic Development Corporation explained how each county has an economic development contact that can help them establish plans for new businesses in rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency also provided information on micro-loans and four women from area conservation departments offered their expertise, among other presenters.
Afternoon sessions included a rainfall simulator demonstration, Q&A on lambs, sheep and goats, and topics on delivery and marketing strategies, diversification and small-scale home poultry processing.
Following the Friday workshop, many women who participated continued their weekend with the Soil Sisters, a group of women farmers who have agreed to open their farms to learning opportunities for other women. The women are located across the rural communities of Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville and Brodhead in Lafayette and Green counties.
Several of the Soil Sisters offered the following advice to the women who participated that weekend.
“Don’t be afraid to make mistakes,” said Dela Ends, a MOSES board member who operates Scotch Hill Farm and Innisfree Farmstay in Brodhead. “Mistakes are inevitable and become the best teachers. In farming, I’ve made countless mistakes. It’s all been part of the joy of this journey.”
“You will be challenged and lifted, emptied and fulfilled,” said Brandi Bonde of Harmony Farm in New Glarus. “You will question everything and work through it to reach some of the answers. Your farm, your land, your animals or crops will be your best teachers — listen to them. In all instances, just keep doing the ‘Next Right Thing.’”
“When farming takes root in your soul, you’ll never be the same,” said Erica Roth of Ewetopia Farm in Albany. “And that is a good thing. Listen to your instincts, even when you feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. You’ll be surprised.”
To learn more about Soil Sisters, including upcoming events, please visit https://soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters.