Yahara Pride Farms, a farmer-led non-profit organization in south central Wisconsin, has just released its Annual Report that documents information and research on the reductions in phosphorus delivered to nearby surface waters by farmers in the Yahara watershed in 2018.
The organization has measured on-farm results for six years, and this is the third year that an annual report has been compiled to share program outcomes with the public. In 2018, Yahara Pride Farms documented an impressive 22,000 lbs. of phosphorus delivery reduction.
The 2018 phosphorus reduction represents a 20 percent increase over 2017. Aided in part by cost-share dollars, farmers have made changes to their farming practices in order to help make a difference in the watershed.
“Farmers in the Yahara watershed continue to be supportive of Yahara Pride Farms and seek alternative farming systems and conservation practices that reduce phosphorus and sediment loss,” said Jeff Endres, a dairy farmer from Waunakee. “Despite a down ag economy, farmers are still striving to try new things.”
In 2018, five practices were promoted by Yahara Pride Farms: strip tillage, low-disturbance manure injection, low-disturbance deep tillage with cover crops, cover crops and headland stacking of manure. Additional data was collected for combining practices, continuing a practice for multiple years and combined practices over time.
The report breaks down phosphorus delivery reduction achieved, along with the number of acres and the cost per pound of phosphorus for each practice. It is important to note that conservation techniques endorsed by Yahara Pride Farms have been adopted as best-management practices for farmers in the program. For each practice, the number of acres without cost-share far exceeds the number of acres with cost-share.
The report is available for free download at yaharapridefarms.org.