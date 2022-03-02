When it comes to recordkeeping — particularly with regard to agriculture audits — it’s best to do things by the book.
That was one takeaway from the webinar titled “GAP Deep Dive,” hosted by UM-Extension, which explored the topic of farm recordkeeping and how farmers can best tackle the dry, if vital aspect of operation management.
The webinar was hosted by Annalisa Hultberg, an extension educator specializing with on-farm food, safety, outreach and research, joined by Jack Pahl, a sixth-generation farmer based in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
“We have a lot of people on the farm. We might have volunteers. We might have people who are less aware of our own policies,” Hultberg said “But if you have records of that, it’s your way of creating that accountability. It’s about traceability and liability. If an agency calls you up and asks what happened on a certain day, if you have records you could avoid an embargo.”
“I don’t get up in the morning and wish to fill out a log, but it is important and it’s actually really nice to have accountability for the other employees,” Pahl said. “We’re in the industry of feeding people. Logs are extremely important to me."
Both hosts emphasized that no two farmers approach recordkeeping the same way, but that it’s important to find a working strategy that’s both thorough and easy for future references.
The webinar often dealt with agricultural audits that farms often undergo, particularly the voluntary Good Agricultural Practices, or GAP, and the Federal Information Security Management Act, or FISMA, which is required by law.
These audits ensure sanitary farm practices are kept to protect workers and consumers. Pahl described the practice as a form of insurance protection for the operation. If a farmer keeps detailed records, they can protect themselves if a microbial outbreak occurs and they’re not implicated.
“It’s not going to be the same auditors for both. I would say they’re 100% separate, but they are 100% the same,” Pahl said of the GAP and FISMA audits, while noting that while the former is voluntary, it’s required by wholesalers. “You should be doing the same thing you’re doing for the GAP out of the you’re doing for the FISMA.”
Recordkeeping in agriculture can involve a litany of aspects crucial to the farm operations, whether that’s recording who was where and when, tabulating financial records, cleaning logs, water temperature measurements, item itineraries, acidity tests, haulers’ license plates — needless to say, there’s an exhaustive list of things that should be marked down and recorded.
In addition, field managers should be on the same page as the farmer. They should be mindful of keeping these records up to date themselves, as well as have access to the farmer’s records.
While every farmer should be consistent and thorough, there’s many ways to keep records. Pahl noted he’s met farmers who prefer online ledgers, while others still prefer notebooks and binders.
Pahl said there’s apps available that typically range about $600 a month. Hultberg said there’s other apps of varying effectiveness that may range in the $10 per month or $600 per year range. While they make recordkeeping easy, detailed and accessible in the palm of one’s hand, Hultberg and Pahl admitted that can be a steep price for many.
Whether they’re physical or digital, Pahl and Hultberg said, records should be kept with the future in mind.
If particular details, dates and numbers can’t be referenced quickly and easily — such as numbers haphazardly scrawled in a journal-style ledger — then it’s counterintuitive to the point of recordkeeping in the first place. The point is to make the process as accurate and easy as possible for farmer and auditor alike.
“There isn’t a perfect way,” Hultberg said. “Everyone figures out their own system. Just make sure that it’s chronological, accurate and legible. You just have to make sure if they’re looking through records — you’re paying for that time — that it’s an efficient use of anybody’s time.”
It’s also a good idea to go into the practice of recordkeeping with humility, as everyone can lose track of the finer details if they’re not careful and fail an audit.
Usually, it’s a matter of embarrassment and rescheduling another audit for when the farm is ready, but there’s always the possibility that wholesalers will stop doing business with a farmer if they fail.
“Everybody’s blind at their own place,” Pahl said. “I failed an audit because I had sweatshirts on unmade boxes that were in bundles. That didn’t didn’t really register to me. Fifteen years ago, who would care about small stuff like that? But, that’s a big no-no nowadays. It’s a pain, but for food safety, I’m all for it.”