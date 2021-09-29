If you ask many farmers, the Fairness for Farmers campaign has been a long time coming.
Now, the National Farmers Union is making an effort to fight against monopolization, Danielle Endvick, communications director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
"The National Farmers Union stands for family farms. If we look at what's happened here in America's DairyLand over the past few decades, we have a lot of work to do," Endvick said. "The National Farmers Union launched this largely because they're trying to draw attention to the need for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws. We really believe it's time to break up some of the corporate power that is unfairly taking advantage of family farmers."
"The issues have been around for quite some time. If you talk to some of the old timers in the Farmers Union, or in any of the coffee shops in our rural communities, they'll tell you these are issues that they were working on in the crisis of the 1980s," Endvick added. "I think what brought it to light the past year is clearly the pandemic. It's just really shone a light on a lot of the vulnerabilities in our food processing."
The Fairness for Farmers campaign is national in scope and sweeping in its objectives. It includes anti-trust measures, price transparency, mandatory market reporting, competition hearings, reinvigorated competition laws and more.
In essence, the campaign is intended to level the playing field between family farms and the corporate goliaths that dominate the agricultural landscape.
In a more tangible sense, the union is pushing for major reforms to the Packers and Stockyards Act.
“The effects of consolidation in agriculture can be seen across the countryside, from empty barns to hurting Main Streets,” Darin Von Ruden, president of Wisconsin Farmers Union, stated in a news release. “Concentration in agriculture has been squeezing farmers for years, and we can see it in the rapid farm loss witnessed throughout the past decade. Farmers have been squeezed by the cost of rising inputs and have watched corporations rake in record profits as their neighbors go bankrupt. It’s time that farmers and consumers stand together to fight for the food system they want for future generations.”
Endvick observed that Fairness for Farmers is rooted in the core principles of the National Farmers Union. Principles that hark back to the union's founding in 1902.
By banding together, she said, smaller farms and agriculturists were able to hold their own and push for important reforms that resonate to this day.
"I think we saw a lot of the disparities that went on during the pandemic," Endvick said. "I think a lot of people realized when food became scarce and food shelves are empty, that this is an issue we can't keep ignoring."
Endvick noted this isn't "big farm versus little farm" so much as its common people against giant monopolies — such as four corporate interests that largely dominate the beef industry — which cripple the agricultural economy for their own profits.
In its blueprint to engage lawmakers and the public, the National Farmers Union has identified three strategies to promote fairer agricultural markets:
- Encouraging farmers and ranchers to share videos of their stories online.
- Building national coalitions to support lawmakers and regulators in the anti-trust space to fight for strengthening our pro-competition laws and regulations.
- Educating lawmakers, the media and the American people about the United States' food system that allows monopolies to cheat farmers while charging consumers higher prices at the grocery store.
Endvick said the union is prepared for a fight with corporate interests that have outsized power and influence at every step of the process, but the fight is more than worth it. This isn't just a battle for farmers, she added, it's a fight for consumers and the greater U.S. economy.
"We do expect this to be a battle. When power has been put into the hands of so few, the ones reaping record profits, I think we can expect a little bit of a David versus Goliath situation," Endvick said. "But, if we want to have a future with family farms on the land and stable food supply, I think this is a battle that the Farmers Union is willing to take on."