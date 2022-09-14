The number of dairy farms in Wisconsin has drastically decreased in the past few decades, yet the demand for dairy continues to grow. Nevertheless, two Wisconsin family farms are succeeding through generational farming.
Katy Schultz and Jordan Crave are second-generation farmers who have become integral to the operations of their family farms.
Schultz is a co-owner of her family’s farm Tri-Fecta Farms in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. Crave is a co-owner of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
Although they differ in size, both Tri-Fecta Farms and Crave Brothers produce cash crops, dairy and meat products.
Both Crave and Schultz went on to further their educations and worked in careers outside of the farm. They were encouraged to pursue their careers and work outside of their family businesses.
“You need to be able to bring a skillset back to the farm that didn’t already exist or that we needed to improve so that you’re bringing value,” Schultz said.
But after some time in their other paths, both decided to return to the farm.
Although Crave’s family owned Crave Brothers farm, he still had to earn his way up the ladder.
“I actually kind of had to work my way back into the business,” Craze said. “It was the opposite of what you might think.”
Crave worked as a Crave Brothers farm employee for six years before he was given the opportunity to become a partner in the business.
Schultz and her siblings had the opportunity to purchase her family farm from her parents in 2008. In the following years, they gradually learned farm operations and took full ownership.
Schultz said she is working to prepare the next generation to potentially take over the farm in the future. Her children, nieces and nephews have been learning the ropes of farming, but there is no pressure on the next generation to necessarily come back and work on the farm.
“It's important for us to be able to teach our kids about the farm and how food is produced and what modern agriculture is,” Schultz said. “I want them to be educated people, educated voices for agriculture.”
Crave mentioned that farming was a unique industry to get into in terms of generational transitions because it involves a lot of land and capital. He said it takes a long time to pay for those investments so it helps to have the opportunity to transfer to a family member.
He also said that working for a business that can transition from generation to generation shows a real commitment to the industry.
“It really enhances the relatability and marketability of what we have to offer to people,” Crave said. “I think a lot of people can appreciate that.”
Schultz said working on the farm with her siblings is a privilege.
“I get to work with my two best friends,” Schultz said. “People know who we are, they know who our family is (and) they know what we do here.”
Both Crave and Schultz made points to say that having family members be a part of your business can present its own challenges, but having people invested in what you do allows for greater investment into the future.
“We refer to everyone as our farm family; it doesn't matter if you are an owner or any employee or the kid of someone that works here,” Schultz said. “To be able to create a culture where people feel a part of it, it's been rewarding.”