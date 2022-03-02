Farming communities were gradually shrinking long before COVID-19 ever landed on American shores, but there are signs of renewal among agriculture’s next generation.
While the National FFA Organization has faced its fair share of bumps and setbacks during the pandemic, membership numbers are on the upswing.
New faces are being drawn to agriculture, said Wisconsin President Ben Styer, who noted FFA members are challenging themselves to promote FFA ideals through outreach and public service.
“The National FFA Organization has promoted themselves for many years through social media, and newsletters and different groups like our alumni and supporters and different foundations. There’s a lot of outreach to share all that the organization does,” Styer said. “With COVID, we really learned a new virtual aspect of social media usage and sharing about the organization in a more virtual aspect.”
“Trying to keep FFA thriving had its challenges,” Styer added. “Some of our virtual components worked really well. Some conferences maybe have changed a little bit this year moving forward. So we’ve taken different pieces of what we did last year and can apply it. There were defiantly challenges, however, I think it’s made the organization stronger moving forward.”
Many aspects of FFA’s “Unstoppable Service” outreach campaign — whether virtual or more traditional — was showcased during National FFA Week from Feb. 19-26.
Noting that active involvement continues to be a top priority in the world’s largest student-led organization, Styer pointed to speaking contests, workshops, community service initiatives like food drives, sponsored agriculture classes, conferences, agriscience grants and more scheduled over the coming months.
Each of these events is intended to foster agricultural proficiency, career readiness and leadership qualities, Styer said, just as the FFA has done since its inception in 1928.
Going into 2020, the Wisconsin FFA numbered just over 21,000 members, before the pandemic and societal upheaval contributed, in part, to a loss of roughly 1,500 students, Styer said. The Wisconsin FFA has 253 chapters and 19,908 members. The National FFA Organization has more than 725,000- members in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
While the statewide organization gradually climbs back over the 20,000 mark, there’s reasons to be encouraged at the organization’s rapid recovery in the wake of COVID-19.
Much of this recovery can be tied back to a key decision the FFA made in 1988, Styer said, when it encouraged new membership from students with no background in agriculture. The FFA’s thriving chapters in inner-city Milwaukee school districts is a prime example.
“We are seeing growth and I think that’s largely because FFA still provides opportunities,” Styer said. “We have adapted well as an organization and students see value in it. even if they don’t come from a production agricultural background. Whether rural or urban, I think we all can learn about where our food comes from and be part of the agricultural industry, but FFA provides a unique opportunity to do so.”