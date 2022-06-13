Whether you’re young or old, a trip to a small family-run farm in America’s heartland can be an eye opening experience.
Nearly 50 students and community members visited St. Isidore’s Farmstead Dairy on May 25. Participants in the tour on the Osseo farm included students of the Augusta School District and senior citizens. The owners of the farm, Inga Witscher and her husband Chance Orth, accompanied by her parents, Rick and Cynthia, led a tour of the family farmstead, followed by a discussion of farm operations and a cheese tasting.
While the day-to-day impact of agriculture remains as important as ever, Americans — particularly younger generations — are becoming increasingly disconnected from farm life. That’s why field trips to farmsteads like St. Isidore’s are so vital, said Stacey Brown, a librarian at Augusta Memorial Public Library and an organizer of the event.
“I loved the idea of the field trip because I was not raised on a farm and so I thought it was a unique opportunity for learning more about the workings of a dairy farm,” Brown stated in an email. “Inga made the visit both educational and fun! She mentioned that she hosts open house events in the fall so I would recommend that folks stop in for an open house event or talk with her at the Eau Claire Farmer’s Market at Phoenix Park when she is there selling her artisan cheeses.”
Participants were given the opportunity to see first-hand how a specialized farmstead and artisan creamery functions, with stops at a newly constructed barn, a demonstration of bucket milkers and guided talks on rotational grazing serving as highlights.
“I didn’t know making cheese was so difficult! I liked the cheese; it was really good!” Augusta eighth grader Rachel West said, according to a press release.
“I learned that despite downsizing your herd you can still make a profit by marketing and keeping things on a small scale,” said Bethany Strauch, a senior at Augusta High School.
The Augusta Memorial Public Library coordinated the tour. It was sponsored by the Augusta School District, Augusta Area Foundation, Augusta Senior and Community Center, Friends of the Augusta Library, Friends of the Cadott Library and best-selling author Michael Perry.
Inclement weather proved challenging, but the tour was a popular success — particularly, the portion involving a tasting of St. Isidore’s artisan cheddar.
The creamery stakes its reputation on its cheese — often termed as “farmstead cheese,” “raw-milk cheddar,” or “traditionally British” — which is crafted with milk from hand-milked, pasture-fed Jersey cows, and virtually no additives.
Using few ingredients and techniques as old as civilization, the cheese is produced with cloth wrappings in a cooled chamber intended to mimic the conditions of a cave. Every few days, the Witschers spread and knead the tough exterior, or brine, into the cheese. The cheese is aged for a year before its ready for retail.
The resulting taste is delicate and smooth, with a bit of sharpness that lingers on the tongue. Its complex flavors come from the cow’s grass-fed diet and the brine, which means it has to be coaxed along naturally during the aging process. This isn’t a factory-made cheddar, where flavors and coloring are artificially added.
Back in September, Inga Witscher and her father described the creamery as a throwback to a time when small, family-owned creameries dotted the state. They noted it was their hope to revitalize that model by showcasing how a specialized operation can survive and thrive by appealing to a niche market.
“We’re hoping to be able to help guide other farmers and say, ‘This is what’s working, this is what didn’t work,’” said Witscher, who host’s PBS’ “Around the Farm Table.” “It’s a whole different style of cheese and why not do an artisan cheese, because you can set yourself apart with a story so differently. Folks are thinking outside the box and really building this trail.”