For the American cranberry grower, there isn’t a holiday on the calendar quite like Thanksgiving. Whether it’s juice, sauce, stuffing, pie, pudding, cookies, or casserole, the cranberry enjoys its highest point of popularity during November festivities.
Americans consume 400 million pounds of cranberries in a given year and 80 million pounds of that, roughly 20%, is eaten on Thanksgiving. Based on 2015 studies by KRC Research, no less than 96% of households incorporate cranberries into their spread when they sit down with friends and family during the holiday.
Naturally, in Wisconsin — which has been the leading cranberry producer in the United States and the world for decades — Thanksgiving cranberry sales are a major economic driver for many communities across the state.
“It’s very important. Thanksgiving is the majority of our sales every year,” said Nodji Van Wychen, proprietor of Wetherby Cranberries Co., a multi-generational operations near Warrens. “The holiday season, especially Thanksgiving, represents a healthy, stable period for cranberry growers and demand is only growing each year.”
For Amber Bristow, a fifth-generation farmer at Russell Rezin and Son Cranberry Marsh Inc. near Warrens, cranberries’ continued popularity is grounded in a number of factors.
The consumption of the berry is steeped in tradition. Long before Europeans set foot in North America, indigenous communities were using cranberries as a food staple, dye, medicinal ingredient and more.
Cranberries gained cultural clout when Marcus Urann, Elizabeth Lee and John Makepeace, three farmers from Hanson, Massachusetts, invented a gelatinous cranberry sauce to preserve surpluses of unsold cranberries. They then founded Ocean Spray in 1930 to help drive sales.
But there’s a modern wrinkle to the cranberry phenomenon, Bristow said. Cranberries are regarded as a super fruit, with some of the strongest concentrations of antioxidants in the American diet and high nutritional value that helps kidneys, lowers blood pressure, improves eyesight and more. Younger consumers are keying off this aspect in particular.
“Obviously, Thanksgiving is kind of the highlight of the cranberry season,” said Bristow, whose operation directly sends its crop to Ocean Spray. “It’s so great to see people battle, like, ‘Which way do you prefer it? Homemade or out of the can?’ So as long as people are enjoying cranberries around the holiday season, that’s all we really care about.”
Bristow and Van Wychen said sales have also increased during the pandemic as Americans stayed home and discovered new ways to enjoy cranberries. This means that cranberries will likely remain a treasured favorite of the holiday for decades to come, but it also points to more and more uses for the tangy little fruit in other parts of the year.
“Our marketing really took off,” Bristow said. “More people are getting into finding different ways to consume cranberries outside of the holidays as well. So that’s been really great to see. More people are getting excited about cranberries again.”