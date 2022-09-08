mark_w_barker_coming_in.jpg

The Mark W. Barker arrives in the Twin Ports on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The vessel is the first U.S.-flagged freighter built on the Great Lakes in nearly 40 years. Danielle Kaeding/WPR

The newest U.S.-flagged freighter on the Great Lakes glided into the Twin Ports on Tuesday. The Mark W. Barker is the first such vessel built on the lakes in almost 40 years.

The ship is owned by Ohio-based Interlake Steamship Company and named after its president of the same name. Built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, the freighter left Sturgeon Bay on July 27. The ship was built to move salt from the Great Lakes region for Cargill Inc., and the company christened the vessel in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday.