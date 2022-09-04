With World Honeybee Day in August and September as National Honey Month, there is no better time to celebrate the many benefits that bees and their honey bring to Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry. Bees are beneficial to Wisconsin agriculture as they pollinate $15 billion worth of crops across the United States each year, including more than 130 types of fruits, nuts, and vegetables.
Bee colonies are like a community, made up of a queen, drones, and workers. The queen bee can live up to five years, and her main job is to lay eggs. She can lay 1,000 to 2,000 eggs per day, or up to a million eggs in her lifetime. The drone bees are all males and are the largest bees in the colony. They have no stinger, pollen baskets, or wax glands, and their main function is to fertilize the queen during her mating flight. The workers are all female and have assigned jobs. These jobs include cleaning and polishing the cells, feeding the brood, caring for the queen, removing debris, handling incoming nectar, building beeswax combs, guarding the entrance, and air-conditioning and ventilating the hive during their initial few weeks as adults. Later as field bees, they forage primarily for nectar, pollen, and water. This is their most dangerous of tasks, as it requires frequent venturing from the hive. Collectively, bees need to fly 90,000 miles to produce just one pound of honey, but each individual bee will only create 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.
Generally, each colony only has one queen bee. However, if the colony becomes too large, the colony makes a second queen. Once that queen is mature, the colony will split and leave the hive looking for a new place to call home. This process is called swarming. While they may look frightening, swarms are typically docile as they have no home to protect. If you see a swarm, there is no need to panic! Wait until they move on or contact your local beekeepers to come collect them and give them a safe, new home.
Honey, the sweet and viscous fluid produced by the honeybees from the nectar of flowers, is used as a baking ingredient, beauty ingredient, natural throat soother, and more. In 2021, Wisconsin ranked 17th in the nation for honey, producing nearly two million pounds. Not only is honey good for Wisconsin’s economy, but it can be used as a natural sweetener in foods or a substitute for granulated sugar in recipes. Additionally, honey helps foods stay fresher longer because it absorbs and retains moisture.
As the 75th Alice in Dairyland, I have been fortunate to taste new varieties of honey, and I have also enjoyed incorporating honey into a few of my favorite recipes at home. One way that I enjoy honey is in lemonade, which I discovered at the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association booth at the Wisconsin State Fair earlier this summer.
The next time you are using honey in your morning tea, as a sugar substitute, or eating it from a honey straw, remember to thank the busy little bees responsible for this great product, and the beekeepers that bring it to our homes! For ways to sweeten your foods or recipe inspiration, visit www.honey.com.