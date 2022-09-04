With World Honeybee Day in August and September as National Honey Month, there is no better time to celebrate the many benefits that bees and their honey bring to Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry. Bees are beneficial to Wisconsin agriculture as they pollinate $15 billion worth of crops across the United States each year, including more than 130 types of fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

Bee colonies are like a community, made up of a queen, drones, and workers. The queen bee can live up to five years, and her main job is to lay eggs. She can lay 1,000 to 2,000 eggs per day, or up to a million eggs in her lifetime. The drone bees are all males and are the largest bees in the colony. They have no stinger, pollen baskets, or wax glands, and their main function is to fertilize the queen during her mating flight. The workers are all female and have assigned jobs. These jobs include cleaning and polishing the cells, feeding the brood, caring for the queen, removing debris, handling incoming nectar, building beeswax combs, guarding the entrance, and air-conditioning and ventilating the hive during their initial few weeks as adults. Later as field bees, they forage primarily for nectar, pollen, and water. This is their most dangerous of tasks, as it requires frequent venturing from the hive. Collectively, bees need to fly 90,000 miles to produce just one pound of honey, but each individual bee will only create 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.

