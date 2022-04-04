To file or not to file — that’s the question that many farmers face as they contemplate the where, the why and the how best to run their farms.
The Food Animals Concern Trust, or FACT, hosted a webinar tackling issues around filing as an LLC, a limited liability corporation. Rachel Armstrong, executive director of Farm Commons, a nonprofit agricultural business consulting firm based in Duluth, Minnesota, said farmers need to look at several aspects of their operations to make a good decision.
During her webinar, Armstrong delved into the characteristics and advantages of each business structure type: limited liability companies, or LLCs; corporations, which are typically categorized as S Chapter or small business corporations; sole proprietorships; partnerships and nonprofits.
Describing them as the default business structures, Armstrong said any undefined farm operation is either a sole proprietorship or partnership, with the primary difference being the number of owners. Business structures vary, she noted, from complex corporate entities, to the most basic, informal forms of commerce.
“Once you start selling a product or service to customers, you have one of these entities,” said Armstrong, who noted there may be business permits involved, or farmers may want to register a trade name, but little else gives these businesses any definition “Starting one of these is simple, literally nothing to it. In fact, the gardener that starts going to the farmers market to earn a little extra income just launched a sole proprietorship.”
In sole proprietorships and partnerships, the owner’s or owners’ personal assets are liable in the event of a legal case, Armstrong said, which means that if a court judgment is passed, the farm’s operators will be personally responsible in terms of property, bank accounts, stock portfolios and more.
Ultimately, there’s higher risk involved, Armstrong said, but roughly 45% of farmers utilize it, with many regarding it as acceptable risk.
That’s a key difference in terms of sole proprietorships and partnerships versus LLCs and corporations — the latter two offer protection for personal assets from business liabilities, whereas the former two do not.
“Gaining this personal asset protection is the major motivation that most farmers have for forming an LLC or a corporation,” Armstrong said. “Forming an LLC or corporation does not change the type of liability that a person can incur. What business can incur does not change the type of liability to which you are exposed. It only limits what type of assets that are available to satisfy that liability. Only business assets are available.”
There’s also the key distinction between LLCs or corporations versus insurance, Armstrong said, whereas the former two are intended to protect personal assets, insurance is there to safeguard business assets if, say, an employee is injured on the job or property is damaged during business operations.
Where corporations and LLCs typically differ is how many people are involved. Corporations often have a structured executive hierarchy, while LLCs can have as many as 100 members with input on how things are run. Typically, while LLCs are popular, most farmers have no interest in incorporating that many members.
It’s also worth noting that it isn’t enough for proprietors to file their farm one way or another, Armstrong said, they have to earn that distinction in the eyes of the law.
That means if a farmer runs their LLC like a sole proprietorship — or, for example, using LLC funds to pay off personal expenses — then that LLC will be treated like a sole proprietorship in court.
If a farmer wants to run their farm as a nonprofit, then they cannot take steps to compete with other farms, otherwise they will be stripped of their tax exempt status. These are the sort of boundaries that must be honored at all times.
And it is tax breaks that often draw farmers to establish an LLC or corporation, of which, choosing one or the other “won’t break a farm,” as Armstrong noted. There’s mostly subtle differences in what is taxed and how much. More often than not, it depends on which state the farmer operates within, where Wisconsin favors certain business structure just a little more than Minnesota, which favors others.
“What’s the advantage? Some personal income may be taxable at the dividends rate, rather than the personal income rate,” said Armstrong, who noted, depending on the state, that it might be better if a farmer avoids filing as an LLC or corporation. “Generally, this is going to be useful where the farmer is making more in income from farming than the average farmer or rancher.”
In the end, it’s up to the farmer to decide what business structure works for them, because they’re the only people who understand how one business structure will fit the little details and nuances of their farm best.
Armstrong advised farmers to consult with business advocates like Farm Commons, to confer with professional legal help, or contact state agencies like the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions or the Better Business Bureau, in order to take the next step for their farms.