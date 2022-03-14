In the modern age, every business has to have some sort of digital presence to survive. Farms are no exception.
Participants explored the art of promoting and establishing a farm’s digital presence on the internet during a webinar sponsored by the Food Animals Concern Trust. Hosted by Paige Jackson, a marketing specialist and proprietor of a sustainable grazing operation near Durham, North Carolina, the webinar delved into the fundamentals of online marketing.
Ultimately, much of it boils down to sharing the farmer’s story with the world at large, Jackson said, and it’s this personal connection that’ll draw people in.
“I’m asking you this question of who are you, what do you do and why does it matter? I think that these are things that are extremely important in terms of defining your identity as far as your brand overall,” Jackson said. “Farmers always have a story to tell. I would say that farmers are probably some of the best storytellers out there. You’re always doing something and you’re doing something that is unique to a lot of people in the world.”
During the webinar, Jackson said promoting a business is a matter of creating compelling content — websites, blog posts, short videos — that trends well on search engines and gains tractions with social media, which often include Facebook groups, linked Twitter posts and Instagram galleries.
It’s vital that this approach is present across platforms and mediums, but that it’s message remains largely consistent. This is important to remember that all platforms are useful, but social media outlets have strengths and weaknesses and have to be approached differently.
So, Jackson said, while Facebook is often great for forming groups to interact with, while Twitter is a great avenue to post inviting links for potential customers to click on, the overall message must be the same in both, representative of an overarching, comprehensive strategy.
“You have to think of three things — your vision, your values and your story,” Jackson said. “Your brand vision is where you want your brand to be. Your values are your core principles that never change and they’re non-negotiable. The story of your brand is why it came to be, it’s stories that resonate with customers and it helps them to create an emotional connection that you will need.”
It’s also important to remember that people have short attention spans and are driven by emotional pulls, Jackson said. Thus, personal stories versus, say, pragmatic market appeals, often draw people in better.
It may seem counterintuitive, but old-fashioned notions of neighborly friendliness or the principle of concluding business deals with a handshake — after all, it’s impossible to shake hands over the web — while largely outdated, still do matter in their own way. Jackson said customers still need that personal connection that farmers, as experts of their own operations, are best equipped to meet.
Similar logic applies to search engine optimization, or SEO. When a farmer is creating online content, Jackson said, they should think of how or what a person is searching for when they type a query into Google. If a farmer specializes in pasture-raised poultry, then naturally words like “chicken,” “free-range,” “farm,” “organic” and more are likely to be on a searcher’s mind.
Thus, whatever content is created should include these terms as much as possible, so they feed into the search engine’s algorithm and raise the farmer’s content to the top results.
“Your brand is a it’s more than just a logo,” she added. “It’s a feeling that your customers get.”