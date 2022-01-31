Sometimes, when disaster strikes, all a farmer can do is hunker down and go back to the fundamentals.
In a Food Animal Concerns Trust talk headlined by Justin Morris and Linda Poole, the two regenerative grazing specialists emphasized that managing a herd of livestock during catastrophic events often requires a balance of acceptance and initiative.
Much like the Serenity Prayer, Poole said, ranchers need to know what they can change for the better and how, just as they need to be tough and patient to weather what they can’t change.
“With everything we do, with every catastrophe that we face, we’re trying to think about is not just how to get through this one, but the idea of seven generations down the line,” said Poole, who raises cattle, horses, sheep and goats in Montana. “Think about building a resilient future for generations to come on the land that we cherish.”
“If you’ve been decimated by drought or some other type of catastrophe, there is a way forward, there is a silver lining,” said Morris, who’s expertise on soil health has been utilized in pastures from Hawaii to New York. “Whether it’s fire or grasshoppers or drought or floods — given the right type of management and the right type of approach to our landscape, we can actually create a future that is more resilient.”
And they would know. Morris and Poole operate in the northwester quartile of the country, where pasturelands — particularly Montana — have been contending with a once-in-a-millennium draught since mid-2020. In that time, many farmsteads have received less than four inches of precipitation when they typically get well over a foot. This comes during a time when the state is weathering record highs of 113 degrees.
“We’re looking at conditions we haven’t seen for a thousand years in Montana and probably longer in terms of the drought,” Cathy Whitlock, a paleoclimatologist with Montana State University, has observed. “Temperatures are exceeding what we have seen for the last 11,000 years.”
What’s resulted is a brutal and exhausting war of attrition between these farmers and Mother Nature.
Often, Morris said, when catastrophes like draught strikes, ranchers and livestock both panic. Animals start consuming more and faster. Ranchers lead their herds out out to gobble up whatever viable pastureland remains, eating up weakened plants and vital root systems in the hope they can get make the most of a deteriorating situation.
It’s one way to weather a tough period of upheaval. That’s fine if it’s a short-term problem, Morris said. If the catastrophe lingers and deepens — much like the current Montana draught — it means ranchers have decimated the pastures they’ll need for the long-haul, with no end in sight.
The answer is that agriculturists have to be targeted with when, how and why they bring their animals out to graze.
For example, Morris said, it’s a common mistake to bring animals out during the early growing season, when vegetation is immature and poorly established. A couple passes with a herd of animals can wipe out these vulnerable plant systems, rendering them useless open ground for the rest of the grazing season.
There’s an added problem that, if herds graze too late in the season, it can uproot vegetation and damage soil health for the long-term.
Instead, Morris said, farmers should look to graze during a key middle period at the height of the season. At this time, vegetation is mature enough to withstand sustained grazing. There’s better returns in terms of nutrition for the animals, better water retention. Throw in some other considerations — like where and when to do grazing rotations to extend plant life as long as possible — and ranchers can make the most of a tough situation.
Morris said ranchers should keep four soil health principles in mind and each principle is intrinsic to the success of the other three.
First, herds should graze in a manner that protects continuous living roots. This involves the when, where and how a herd should graze a particular patch of earth so as to not exhaust its potential.
Second, ranchers should ensure that soil cover is maintained and open ground doesn’t emerge. Much like a wound, open ground often leads to long-term nutrient loss, root death and an increased chance of flooding.
Third, while grazing, ranchers should look to minimize soil disturbances — which adversely affect plant and root systems, increasing the potential for stunted growth and open ground.
And fourth, farmers should look to promote biodiversity in their pastureland. Diverse vegetation often has hardier, more adaptive root systems and even if catastrophes decimate certain flora types, it means that other species can shoulder the burden a bit more.