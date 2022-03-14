No matter where or how far people go in life, some folks will always hear the call of the rural heartland drawing them home.
Need evidence? Look no further than Velvet Sheep Farms, a small farmstead just north of Sheboygan, where Joshua Lundgren-Dolan and his wife, Kelli Scharff, have established a hybrid fiber sheep farm that moonlights as a quaint bed and breakfast.
Neither is possible, Lundgren-Dolan said, if Velvet Sheep Farms didn’t have a vibrant, nurturing farm community in eastern Wisconsin in which to call home.
“We came to Sheboygan and the community was so great. The township that we live in, Mosel, is extremely supportive of the farmers here. They’re really striving to preserve that heritage,” Lundgren-Dolan said. “It felt good to find a community that was so supportive and protective of the farming community. Sheboygan is just such a naturally beautiful place. If I were somebody that was traveling somewhere, this is a place that I would want to come.”
Founded in 2018, Velvet Sheep Farms is a small farmstead of seven acres and 22 sheep situated on an old fruit and berry farm that dates to the 1920s. Coupled with its bed and breakfast, the operation takes advantage of its scenic location and authentic farmland surroundings to attract visitors from Chicago, Milwaukee and beyond to experience the magic of rural life.
The owner understands this inclination as well as anyone. Lundgren-Dolan said he was also searching for the kind of rural lifestyle he cherished as a boy.
Originally from upstate New York, Lundgren-Dolan didn’t grow up on a farm, but friends and family were deeply embedded in the agricultural landscape.
As such, Velvet Sheep Farms is the product of that vision and Lundgren-Dolan’s settlement in Wisconsin represents a sort of spiritual homecoming.
“One of the things we really wanted was to live in a farming lifestyle, just because of how I grew up and how special it was to me,” Lundgren-Dolan said. “We wanted to participate in community and have a future family in it.”
Velvet Sheep Farms isn’t just a marriage of fiber sheep farmstead and bed and breakfast, it’s also grounded in Lundgren-Dolan and Scharff’s marriage. The two met as collage students in Cincinnati. While Lundgren-Dolan dreamed of a return to farmland life, it was Scharff’s job opportunity that brought them to rural Sheboygan.
Her career as an apparel designer has left its stamp on every aspect of the Velvet Sheep Farms.
“It was kind of like my selling point to get into the the fiber business,” Lundgren-Dolan said of his wife’s vocation. “I’ve always wanted to do something that allowed me to really participate from the start to the finish. Before we started this — just the concept of raising sheep and creating a relationship with them, and then also producing something that can be turned into so many different items and resources — it was so appealing.”
But, their aspirations didn’t stop with the sheep fiber business. Opening its doors last September, the bed and breakfast represents a new venture — one born from the farming community, that serves as an homage to the rural heartland that makes it possible.
“We wanted to figure out different ways expand the scope of what we were able to do. We have seven acres, so we can’t accommodate a huge flock of sheep,” Lundgren-Dolan said. “We’re giving people the opportunity to come and visit and have an experience on a farm like this. Otherwise, it might be something they wouldn’t get the chance to do. The bed and breakfast just seemed like something that would be a great option for that.”
And Velvet Sheep Farm’s evolution isn’t over. Lundgren-Dolan spoke about reshaping the property, fixing up an old barn so as to capture the rural heartland in its finest. Since its founding, judging by Lundgren-Dolan’s assessment, Velvet Sheep Farms has been a resounding success.
“Since having started this,” he said. “It totally exceeded my expectations, honestly, just how rewarding it would be.”