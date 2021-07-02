The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event July 9-10, offering approximately 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands at the Windom Arena, 1480 8th Avenue, Windom, Minnesota.
“Placement events like this one are important in promoting healthy horses on healthy rangelands out west,” said Acting Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman. “Our goal is to find good homes for these animals.”
Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Friday, July 9, and from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. On both days, placements will occur in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour). Appointments can be made via email at BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov. The BLM requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred times slots when making appointments.
The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of adoption and $500 upon title issuance for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $25 per animal.
Animals that are over ten years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. BLM staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.
To learn more about BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit www.blm.gov/whb.