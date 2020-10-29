The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, is seeking the public’s help with information relating to an injury of a horse with a rider along a trail in the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest during the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 28.
During the ride, the rider discovered the horse had an arrow lodged in one of its legs, just above the hoof. The rider was not injured. This occurred south of Palmyra in Jefferson County on state forest land, near Viele Lane.
Department staff received the call at about 3:15 p.m. DNR wardens, along with the JCSO and the Palmyra Police Department responded to the scene. The DNR is leading the ongoing investigation.
Lt. John Sinclair of the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement asks anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, to please call the DNR Violation Hotline 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.