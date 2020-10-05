A Christmas dream come true put Mary Harris on a road she never imagined she’d travel. The road brought her to owning and operating Ukarydee Equestrian Campground.
Located near Arkdale, the campground is family-owned and operated. It welcomes horse and other outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy the Roche A Cri, Castle Rock Lake, Lake Petenwell and Wisconsin River natural areas.
The adventure started when Harris was a youngster and her father presented his children with a special surprise one Christmas day.
“One soft, snowy, winter Christmas evening my dad looked out the window and yelled ‘Hey look!’ We all rushed to look and saw someone coming up our driveway riding on a white pony enveloped in soft snow and hazy moonlight,” Harris said.
Harris admits to being a horse-crazy kid; that all-encompassing passion resulted in Harris and her family becoming involved with a trail-making project.
“In early 1992, we saw an article in our local paper asking if anyone wanted to be involved in creating horse trails in Adams County,” Harris said. “We got excited about it because we were a typical road-riding equestrian family. From there, my husband took plat maps and aerial photos and started navigating through the forest to mark horse trails.
“A group of us went out after work, on Saturdays and Sundays and every other day we had available. We worked in cold, snow, sleet, wind, rain, mud and every nasty condition you could imagine to create these new trails.”
The volunteers created 15 miles of horse trails, and in May 1992, the first organized ride on the trails was held with 40 riders taking part in the outing.
When the trail riders began talking about having a place to camp near the trails, the spark to create a campground was ignited.
“The idea of people camping with their horses was new to us and we started looking for property near the horse trails to purchase in order to develop a campground,” Harris said. “We were fortunate enough to find a nice piece of property at an affordable price.”
The campground first opened for business in the fall of 1992 with 15 campsites. The owners continued to add trails and develop and improve the campground.
“We currently have three areas for camping,” Harris said. “Each site has a fire pit, picnic table and its own separate corral that can accommodate two to four horses. Water and electric are accessible from every site. Our sites are large and many are pull-through or very easy to maneuver and get in and out of.”
Andrea Roberts has been camping at Ukarydee for 26 years enjoying the Harris’ friendly hospitality and the owners’ knowledge of horses and their riders needs.
“When we first started camping here, there were only a handful of square, wooden pens and no electric available,” Roberts said. “Now with over 60 sites with nearly all having water and electric as well as round pens for the horses, it is a campers’ dream.”
Continued work to expand the trails has resulted in about 25 miles of well-marked and maintained horse trails. Some of the newer trails can accommodate horses and buggies. The trails available for riders run through hardwood forest areas, prairie areas and pine plantations offering viewing of unique points of interest and a variety of wildlife. The Castle Rock Horse Trails run on property owned by Wisconsin River Power Company. Harris says the relationship with the large private landowner has been a success.
Because the campground and trails are privately owned, they have been open for camping and riding throughout the entire pandemic season. The camping business has been busy, despite or because of, social distancing directives.
“We currently provide bleach spray in each toilet house and at the dump station,” Harris said. “We encourage people to use their own indoor camping facilities if possible, and through most of the season, we’ve waived our dump station fee to accommodate people. We have an outdoor registration system for people who are not comfortable coming into the office to register. As a result of these precautions people can choose what amount of contact they will have with others.
“We appreciate all the people who have patronized us during these uncertain times and we continue to do our best to make everyone’s stay the best that it can be.”
The campground can be contacted for information and reservations by calling 608-564-2233. Information can also be found on the campground’s website at https://horsecampukarydee.com.