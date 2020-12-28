With the arrival of the new year, many folks make resolutions to work out more, and that might include a number of horse owners resolving to get their animals healthy and fit. A new business now offers those owners the opportunity to take their horses to a gym.
Mariah Dickey of River Falls opened Valley View Equine Rehab and Fitness, an equine rehabilitation and fitness center, last year. The climate control facility is equipped with a swimming lane, free-style walker, Theraplate, solarium, Med Pulse blanket, cold salt water spa, an equine therapy pulsed electromagnetic and massage blanket.
“I had my AQHA gelding, Porkchop, at Valley View Equine for 60 days over the summer and I can’t say enough good things about my experience,” said VVERF customer Jordan Kurtz. “Mariah and her team went above and beyond to provide top notch care for my horse and treated him like one of their own. She has a team of vets that are second to none and helped create an individual program to bring my horse back into top show condition. The attention to detail that went into planning the facilities and the care that every horse receives is exceptional. They have created a repeat customer for life.”
The idea of a horse wellness center had long been an ambition for Dickey, but it took a calamity to begin the journey to make it a reality.
“In February of 2019 our indoor arena collapsed from snow load,” Dickey said. “It has always been a dream of mine to own and run a rehab facility as my passion is to take care of and help our equine partners heal and get better from injuries and simply just proper conditioning. When the barn collapsed it was horrifying and luckily no one or any animal was hurt, but it gave me the chance to rebuild the facility the way I needed it to be for a rehab and fitness facility.”
Dickey started her horse career as a preschooler, and over the years, she’s ridden nearly every discipline from cutting, reining, working cow horse, English Jumping, western pleasure, gymkhana and rodeo.
“You name it, I have done it,” Dickey said. “I have had horses in my life since I was born. I started riding at age three and never looked back from there. I have been around and handled every type of horse you can think of.”
The equestrian is a certified equine massage therapist and has worked for several different veterinary clinics, mostly veterinarians specializing in lameness issues, but she’s also assisting in surgeries at Stillwater Equine Veterinary Clinic.
VVERF isn’t a veterinary clinic, but the business works closely with different vets in the area. However, Dickey hopes to have a full-time veterinarian operate out of the facility in the near future.
“We accept any type of rehab horses from post-surgery to any type of injury your horse may have,” Dickey said. “We get a lot of horses for just fitness as well. We offer some open riding times in the winter for during the day hours. My clients so far have mainly been barrel racers and reiners, but we accept any type of horses here.”
Haul in appointments are available, but horses can be boarded for weekly or monthly stays in one of the facility’s 27 stalls.
More information can be found on the business’s Facebook page at facebook.com/valleyviewequinerehabandfitness.