The Cranberry Country Equine Veterinary Service in Warrens held a euthanasia clinic to support 10 horse owners in making their most heartbreaking decision.
“As winter approaches, many horse owners are faced with making the hard decision of humane euthanasia of their equine companions,” said Dr. Kara Gebhardt-Tessman. “Fall is the time when owners who have been watching an animal deteriorate over the summer will take action to prevent further suffering because winter is a very hard time in a horse life.”
To aid those horse owners, the veterinary clinic partnered with Organic Waste Connections to offer a low-cost euthanasia clinic. Begun in January, Organic Waste Connections hauls deceased livestock to designated sanitary landfills for composting.
In addition to providing affordable euthanasia to horse owners, the clinic held Oct. 17 was a teaching event for veterinarians to become familiar with a nontoxic method of humanely dispatching livestock.
“Due to restrictions, rendering plants no longer pick up equine carcasses because of barbiturate residues discovered in byproducts,” said Gebhardt-Tessman. “There has been a huge need for alternative methods of euthanasia. Gun shot is one non-barbiturate method, but the method that we used at this clinic is another. We used induction with general anesthesia followed by a lidocaine injection in the atlanto-occipital space.”
Lidocaine is a local anesthetic used to block nerve signals in the body to numb pain during medical procedures.
According to Gebhardt-Tessman, few veterinarians are knowledgeable with the non-toxic euthanasia method and few have had the opportunity to practice it. Veterinarians from Richland Center and Madison areas and a UW-Madison fourth-year veterinary student attended the educational event. Owners bringing their horses to the clinic agreed to allow the deceased body to be used for educational purposes.
“So not only did four other veterinarians and a student learn the new atlanto-occipital lidocaine technique, but many students in the equine program at the veterinary school in Madison will benefit from parts collected to be used in teaching laboratories later this year,” said Gebhardt-Tessman.
The morning of the clinic, 10 horse owners hauled their horses to the clinic and then said goodbye to their animals. After the owners left, the veterinarians applied the new method for euthanizing the horses to learn how to perform the procedure.
In the new method, the horse is sedated by injecting an anesthesia and then laid on the ground. The horses don’t feel the final injection causing their breathing and nerve activity in the brain to stop. The last thing to stop is their heart. There are very little after-death movements.
Gebhardt-Tessman says veterinarians by large have continued to use the barbiturate method because they know what to expect and don’t want to try something new during such a sensitive time for the horse owner.
Shortly after the clinic, Gebhardt-Tessman performed the procedure for another client who had other horses euthanized. Gebhardt-Tessman asked the horse owner for her opinion of the new method.
“She said she prefers this way,” Gebhardt-Tessman said. “It seems more peaceful, and she can be with her horse, holding his head as he dies. When the barbiturates are used, most of the time, the horse is standing for the final injection, so the owner must back away to avoid being injured by the horse as it falls to the ground when it dies.”
In addition to making the process less traumatic for the horse owners, the clinic also provided the service of carcass disposal through Organic Waste Connections.
“It has gotten extremely difficult to find someone who will pick up a horse carcass,” said Gebhardt-Tessman. “Not everyone has the ability or it’s not legal to bury a carcass on certain properties. And due to the dropping out of rendering facilities taking carcasses, there are very few companies that will pick them up.”
Rendering companies have stopped accepting carcasses with barbiturate residue because the drug has been found in pet food made from the deceased animals and the drug has been found to kill pets.
Jeff Sauer, Organic Waste Connections owner and operator, started a carcass disposal in January when it was determined there’s a need for the service. Licensed by the Department of Natural Resources, Sauer picks up, hauls and disposes the carcasses in specific municipal sanitary landfills for composting.
“We farm; we’re dairy people,” said Sauer. “There are a lot of different areas where there’s a need. In addition to cows and horses, we found people with goats, llamas, sheep and pigs also need some way to dispose of their deceased animals. Municipalities also need a way to dispose of dead wildlife.”
The carcasses are placed in holes created at the landfills and the gases produced by the trash decompose the remains.
While his hauling business is still new, Sauer’s company’s business plan could include an incinerator in its future expansion.
Cranberry Country Equine Veterinary Service can be contacted by calling 608-351-3040. Organic Waste Connections can be contacted by calling 715-773-1976.