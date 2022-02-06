Mel Lichtfeld wants senior horse owners to know they shouldn’t let age, body condition and lack of confidence keep them from enjoying a special relationship with their horses. She is doing this through her Fat Fear and Fiftyish Clinics held on her II Bit Ranch.
The clinics are designed to help people work through anxiety while showing them how to become better partners with their horses as well as becoming more fit and confident.
Lichtfeld’s ranch is located six miles outside of Columbus on 70 acres at the end of a dead end road and surrounded by the Crawfish River. She calls her ranch “a little piece of heaven just outside of town.”
The February clinic is the first of two clinics planned for this spring; the two-day clinic February clinic will start at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 and end at noon Sunday, Feb. 20.
According to Lichtfeld, the clinics are geared toward horse owners who’ve had surgery or are otherwise laid up or their horses have been on vacation. The clinics are open to both men and women and participants don’t need to own a horse or have any horse experience to participate.
“My hope for each participant is that they build the confidence to ride in a relaxed and fun way and keep pursuing their dreams,” said Lichtfeld. “By the end of this clinic you will turn ‘fat fear and fiftyish’ into ‘fabulous, fearless and fun.’”
The concept for the clinics began when Lichtfeld reached her 40th birthday early in 2002 and determined her weight had reached an undesirable level. She had also lost confidence in her riding skills.
“If it wasn’t for a couple of good friends who pushed me through that, I would have had several large pasture pets instead of horses I ride and drive and now share my love with others,” said Lichtfeld.
In addition to clinics, riding lessons and youth camps held year round, Lichtfeld’s ranch is home to the II Bit Pony Club. However over the years, Lichtfeld has been getting more senior clients. The clientele are women and men who are finally realizing their dream of being with horses.
“Some of these guys and gals used to own horses when they were young or have always loved riding but put that dream on the back burner as they established their career, got married and had children,” said Lichtfeld. “Then, raising the kids and fulfilling their dreams came before their own. These gals now have the time and the money to live their dream of riding and some even own their own horse.”
Lichtfeld determined the senior horse owners found delaying their desires didn’t mean dreams denied, but postponing them did result in some unanticipated challenges.
“They’ve changed, gained weight, lost their confidence and don’t feel comfortable riding,” said Lichtfeld. “I don’t know the why it happens but I do know it happens to a lot of us. Maybe, it’s because we now have a mortgage, a family to care for and a job to report too.”
II Bit Ranch had been Lichtfeld’s dream since she was five years old. She recalls how when she was eight her father built her a doll house complete with horse fencing.
“In 1999, my dream came true, when I purchased and brought to life Mel’s II Bit Ranch,” said Lichtfeld. “The ranch got its name because I bid $25 more than the asking price and won the bidding.”
Recognizing horses as some of the best teachers for learning the importance of body language, self-esteem and ability to problem-solve, the clinic instructors’ goals are to develop a working relationship between horse and human.
“Horses teach people so much,” said Lichtfeld. “A partnership with a horse helps you get over fear, depression and anxiety. You really find out about yourself and how you deal with things. Teaching you how to be patient and let your horse figure out how to problem-solve with you. Our clinic will help you and your horse have a true partnership, working together in a relaxed and willing way.”
Clayton Gibbs of Bloomington, Ind., and Laurie Leverich Hills of Hills Equine Integrative BodyWork Services of Hustisford, will be the clinicians for the February clinic.
Gibbs will work with the mind and movement of the horse, and Hills will be treating each participant with a saddle mapping and fitting session, so the riders can be confident the saddle they are using is a good fit for the horse they are riding.
“As you watch Clayton work with a nervous horse or rider you quickly realize that his calm, understanding demeanor commands the moment and turns that fear into fearlessness,” said Lichtfeld. “Leverich Hills will be helping with muscle relaxation through her equine sports massage therapy.”
The clinics are a full weekend with an overnight stay. After the work sessions, participants enjoy a ranch dinner while sharing their experiences with each other and conversing with the clinicians.
Registration includes the clinic, meals, overnight stay and stabling for horses.
More information about the clinics and how to register can be found on Facebook under Events.