Wisconsin horse owners and their animals can now star in their own movie. Bob Leff of Cottage Grove is offering his film-making expertise to horse owners to document the connection often found between horses and their human partners.
Leff’s vision for making such documentaries is to capture on film the special relationship between owner and horse. The films can be of any unusual, memorable events or occasions involving the horse as well as any therapeutic value of the owner-horse relationship.
“In short, the story of the owner’s life with the horse,” said Leff. “The film will be a way to re-live and treasure whatever is special to the owners about their horses and a way to be able share it with others. It serves a similar purpose to that of a scrapbook, but in the far more evocative form of the moving picture and its audio component, not to mention the professional interviewing and editing that makes a real story out of the material.”
Leff operates VAP Films, a company producing documentary films with a Wisconsin flavor. His one-person company Video Art Productions LLC is located across the road from a horse boarding ranch. The ranch’s boarders and horses were the inspiration for the idea to offer his documentary service to horse owners.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Leff grew up in suburban Long Island. He relocated to Wisconsin to work as a clinical psychologist working with children and families at a psychiatric facility. After 28 years in the mental health field, Leff decided to pursue another interest — his lifelong dream of becoming a filmmaker.
“I recently saw a re-run of an old interview with Orson Welles who stated that a very famous film director told him as a youth that everything he needed to know in order to make films could be learned in a day and a half,” said Leff. “Well, my dad, a syndicated adventure-strip cartoonist, taught me the basics of art, composition and story-telling, but it’s taken me a lot longer than a couple of days to get proficient at filmmaking, and I’m still learning every time I wade into a new production.”
The learning curve included adjusting his business model after his effort to find sponsorship for a weekly television fishing show didn’t pan out. Instead, he opted to sponsor himself making documentaries, the first of which was “The Old Masters of Musky Hunting” filmed in 1997. The video covered the history of musky fishing in northern Wisconsin as told by 30 of the oldest senior musky guides in the state.
That film, and its sequel “Musky Stories of the Old Masters” were hits; both were broadcast on Wisconsin public television and other Midwest public television networks. The documentary was followed up with “Gangster Holidays,” the story of gangsters John Dillinger’s and Al Capone’s visits to northern Wisconsin.
A dozen more films over the next 20 years have been made on a diverse group of Wisconsin subjects, most of which are available for preview on the company’s website VAPFilms.com.
“When I make a film, I perform all components of the process, from pre-production planning to filming to editing and miscellaneous post-production jobs,” said Leff. “I get the most satisfaction from editing the acquired footage to produce a coherent, accurate and affecting film.”
Previous works covered subjects from fishing to Frank Lloyd Wright (narrated by a grandson of the renowned architect), but horses have only been involved incidentally and fleetingly in a couple of his films.
The production process for the new personal documentary service of relating horse owners’ stories is a two-part endeavor involving two to four on-location shoots at the owner’s facility.
“The first are on-camera interviews of the owner and significant others to nail down the story to be told,” says Leff. “Some interview footage will be used with the speaker’s image, while much will be used as voice-over for footage of the horse in its milieu. Owner photos and/or video of the horse in special situations can be incorporated as well.”
Fifteen- and 30-minute film-length options are anticipated, although longer productions are possible if desired by the client.
“While I have no horse-related background or expertise, neither did I know a thing about midget-auto racing when I embarked on a film about historic Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie,” said Leff, “but I learned as I went, and the result was ‘Touched by an Angell,’ the Golden Wheel Award winner at the 2011 Iowa-based International Reel Wheel film festival.”
During the startup this year, the personal documentary program will be limited to clients located in Dane, Rock, Iowa, Jefferson and Columbia counties.
For more information or to arrange a taping, contact Leff at vapbob@juno.com or by calling 608-873-5784.