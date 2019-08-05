The Foundation Quarter Horse Registry observed its 25th anniversary by holding its 24th world show in Wisconsin. The FQHR’s 2019 World Round-Up was held July 19-21 at the Jackson County Fair Park.
Although the Wisconsin FQHR chapter has held its shows at the fairgrounds in the past, this is the first year the national registry has held its world show at the Black River Falls’ facility.
“We needed to find a new venue,” said Vicki Austin, co-owner of the registry and show organizer, “and the Wisconsin chapter told us about this fair park and we decided to bring the show to Wisconsin.”
In addition to Wisconsin horsemen and women, participants in the roundup were from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Riders competed in cattle and ranch work, speed events, reining, trail, pleasure and conformation classes.
According to FQHR board member Scott Perry of West Salem, exhibitors traveling long distances to compete in the show found the location and the welcome extended by the community to their liking.
“People from the south love it because of the cooler weather,” Perry said. “Also the support we got from local businesses was awesome. The (Black River Area Chamber of Commerce) Chamber did a great job in helping us get ready.”
The roundup classes are designed to showcase the abilities of “the greatest cow horse to ever look through a bridle.” The registry discourages the use of “bling” as exhibitors take part in authentic ranch-style classes.
“We are preserving the heritage of a fine horse and to promote youth to get involved,” Perry said.
Alison Austin, daughter of Anna and Corky Austin, one of the show’s youth competitors, is Vicki Austin’s great niece. The Vicksburg, Mich., youth will be a junior at Vicksburg High School in the fall. She was pleased with how she and her 11-year-old gelding HickyOak performed.
“We had a great weekend,” Alison said. “We placed in everything we showed in. My favorite class is herd work. I can work with cows at home. Horses are fun to play with and great to bond with.”
Mondovi High School to-be junior Kira Lee of Mondovi was another youth competitor, riding her 24-year-old mare, RNR Peppy Sug. Riding the mare since she was four years old when she started taking lessons, Lee rode the senior mare in speed and working events as well as reining and pleasure classes.
This year’s roundup is the second world show Lee has competed in, having shown in a previous roundup held in Nebraska.
The roundup also offers classes for amateur riders as well as open and jackpot events. Sixty-three horses were signed up to make the 485 entries at the roundup.
Founded in 1994, the FQHR now has more than 13,560 members hailing from all 50 states and nine foreign countries with over 28,250 horses registered with the organization.
Horses entered in the show are required to be registered with the American Quarter Horse Association first and have 75 percent of its lineage tracing back to foundation sires and dams. The registry only allows horses to have minimal white markings.
More information about FQHR can be found on the registry’s website at www.fqhr.net.