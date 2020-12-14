It wouldn’t be the holiday season without caroling, and Eagle resident Lisa Heinz and fellow horse folks will be sharing the sounds of the season Dec. 19 with their second annual Caroling on Horseback event.
Last year’s horseback caroling filled a void created when the village’s traditional Christmas Parade was canceled. Heinz got the idea to have fellow horse folks serenade village residents with Christmas carols sung while strolling through the city’s neighborhoods on horseback.
“I definitely would like this to be an annual event,” Heinz said. “I saw something about a small community doing something similar. Eagle usually has a Christmas Parade and they were not having it in 2019. So, I thought, why not ask the Eagle Village Board if they would grant permission for Christmas caroling on horses.”
Following the board’s approval, Heinz posted an announcement on various social media sites calling for other horsemen and women to join the festivities. Along with permission to allow horses on village streets, the village has a park large enough to accommodate the trucks and trailers for those hauling in their mounts.
“I have a friend that was just starting up a horse-drawn carriage business, and the village is small enough for a group to wind its way through, yet stay off the major roads through the village,” Heinz said. “We started gathering around noon in the park and then started off by 1 p.m. It was really great to see everyone dressed up, horses included, in some type of Christmas attire and decorations.”
A music system in the carriage provided the melodies of the traditional songs of Christmastide, “the ones everyone usually knows and can sing too,” Heinz said. “There was great response by those of us that rode as well those in the community that saw us.”
The carriage crew is putting together a playlist and event organizers hope riders will be singing more this year.
“I think we can take more time and extend the route as well as make more stops along the way,” Heinz said. “Those were other learning points from last year. We looked more like a parade last year, which was ok too.”
At last year’s caroling event, participants noticed quite a few people were walking with their families and pets. While last year’s holiday season was pre-pandemic, Heinz anticipates the outdoor event will encourage village residents to get out as well as bring some normalcy to this year’s holiday observances.
“As far as COVID goes, because this is outside, we can easily socially distance and people are free to wear masks if they want to,” Heinz said. “I definitely learned from last year to, hopefully, make this year even better as well as the years to come. It helped last year that we had an absolute perfect December day — no snow, sunny and I think around 40 degrees.”
Heinz admits some snow would create a Christmas atmosphere, but conditions are safer with clear roads creating fewer concerns when riding on horseback. Organizers also made arrangements to keep the route clean of horse deposits.
“My husband, Greg, and a friend’s husband, Jake, were the ‘clean-up crew,’” Heinz said. “They followed us in a pickup truck to clean up along the way. This year, they’ll be considered essential workers.”
Anyone wanting to join the Caroling on Horseback event can contact Heinz on her Facebook page or emailing to flytrn117@gmail.com.