In recent weeks, contaminated hay has killed 14 horses at a Wisconsin riding stable. The hay, purchased through an agricultural supply business in South Dakota, contained dead blister beetle remains.
Blister beetles produce cantharidin, a toxin deadly to horses when ingested; as few as five to 10 beetles can be fatal for a horse. It irritates the horse’s digestive tract, creating blisters and erosions in the mouth and all the way through the intestines.
“It looked like mild colic,” said Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson, Red Ridge Ranch owner. “The vet cut open two horses and found holes in their stomachs. The vet said it shuts their whole intestinal system down.”
Located near Mauston and co-owned by Kanarowski-Peterson and Lyle Peterson, Red Ridge Ranch is open to visitors to give them ranch-life experiences and other agro-tourism activities. The ranch owners generally make their own hay, but uncooperative weather conditions have resulted in insufficient supply for their more than 100 horses.
“Recent years have become tough to produce the amount of hay we need to feed our horse family, and in addition, the same weather has had a loss of income to our weather dependent business,” said Kanarowski-Peterson. “This fall we purchased hay from out west by the semi load. What we didn’t know was that this hay we have used our savings to purchase was contaminated with blister beetles.”
This has left the ranch owners with a barn full of hay they can’t feed their horses.
“Our entire hay budget is exhausted with this unplanned tragedy and excessive vet bills,” Kanarowski-Peterson said. “We need some help to keep the remaining horse family fed. We are devastated both emotionally with the loss of our loved ones as well as financially.”
Kanarowski-Peterson reported an assistant told her she got a blister on her hand after handling the hay.
Blister beetles are generally found in the southwest and semiarid regions of the Midwest. They get into hay when the adult blister beetles feed on alfalfa flowers and other forage and are then baled with the plants during haying season.
When hay is harvested where the beetles are present, the insects are often killed in the process. However, cantharidin remains potent in hay containing the beetles’ body parts and fluids. Contaminated cured hay does not lose toxicity, nor does the age of hay affect the levels of cantharidin.
When ingested, the toxin can cause colic, diarrhea and a host of other disorders; it can also damage the kidneys and heart.
Conditioning hay, crushing the stalks to promote drying, can increase the amount of the toxin in the hay because it crushes the beetles and releases more cantharidin into the fodder. Harvesting hay without conditioning it might reduce the number of beetles or their parts getting mixed into the hay.
Red Ridge Ranch owners started the stable 20 years ago with 20 acres and 10 horses. Since then, the business has grown to more than 340 acres and 114 horses. Kanarowski-Peterson said in her Facebook post visitors to the ranch have formed special attachments to the horses.
“Our horses are also special to many other people because they have touched their lives and hearts as well as our own,” Kanarowski-Peterson said. “Most of our horses have a story of how they came to live with us and become part of our family. We do the best we can for each and every one of them for the remainder of their lives while sharing them with the public as an operating stable and a plan for kids and adults to learn how to care for and ride horses.”
Hosting about 20,000 visitors every year for guided trail rides, youth camps and other seasonal activities, Red Ridge Ranch receives visitors from Wisconsin as well as Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and as far away as Florida.
Anyone wanting to help Red Ridge Ranch horses can contribute through the Go Fund Me site set up at https://tinyurl.com/sy5eou8.