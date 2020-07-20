The 61st annual Indianhead Saddle Club Open Horse Show, held July 12 in Rice Lake, drew more entries than the year prior.
“We were quite pleased,” said Em Larson, Indianhead Saddle Club president/treasurer. “We had a good show.”
She said because some other saddle club shows were canceled this summer, the local show had more entries than last year, including some from Minnesota. She estimated there were about 70-75 entries, who had plenty of space to social distance.
She said they “lucked out” that the preceding week’s humidity dropped by the weekend, making it a comfortable day.