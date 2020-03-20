Organizers of the Midwest Horse Fair announced last week that the 2020 event, which was scheduled for April 17-19, has been canceled.
After discussions over the last several weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Midwest Horse Fair board and staff decided it is in the best interest of all involved to forgo the 2020 event.
“We are truly heartbroken to make this choice, but ultimately health and safety is of the utmost importance,” according to a Midwest Horse Fair news release. “It is with immense gratitude that we thank our partners, participants, exhibitors and ticket holders for their unwavering enthusiasm each and every April. You inspire our organization to plan and produce an innovative and magical event.”
Information on refunds, fee carry-overs and ticket reissues can be found at https://midwesthorsefair.com. Next year’s event is planned for April 16-18, 2021.