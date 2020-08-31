Anna Kudick of Plymouth has found craniosacral treatments can be as effective for horses as it is for humans. She began Pure Body Balance in 2008 to offer the therapy to both animal and people.
“When both parties (horses and riders) are in tune with their own bodies they can then be more in sync with each other and improve communication for better training and riding,” Kudick said.
A horsewoman for more than 20 years, Kudick began exploring equine craniosacral therapy after her horse trainer told her it might help her 3-year-old horse. The horse was struggling to take its left lead at the canter. Kudick was able to find an equine craniosacral practitioner to work on her horse and was more than satisfied with the results.
“After one treatment, she (her horse) was able to stay more collected and just stay more balanced through her gaits,” Kudick said. “After that I was hooked. I needed to learn more.”
Further research about the therapy led Kudick to get treated herself.
“It was unlike anything I had ever experienced before and very hard to explain why I felt better, but I did,” Kudick said.
Based on the principle the body has the ability to heal itself, craniosacral is a holistic healing practice. Using a gentle touch to optimize body movement, practitioners can evaluate and enhance the craniosacral system made up of membranes and cerebrospinal fluid surrounding and protecting the brain and spinal cord. The subtle noninvasive technique has been found to be highly effective in addressing a number of conditions in horses as well as humans.
Kudick started out working with horses in the therapy and then progressed to getting training for treating human patients. Although she has been practicing for 10 years, she feels her learning journey is ongoing. In her quest for knowledge, she studied different philosophies of the therapy.
About a year after she started working on horses, Kudick attended the Fox Valley School of Massage to get training in massage. At the same time, she undertook sessions in human craniosacral therapy.
“The one that has given me the most in-depth education has been from the Vluggen Institute of Equine Osteopathy and Education,” Kidick said. “That is a three-year program. This modality (craniosacral therapy) is taught mostly in module type classes with each level being three to four days long. I truly believe it is a practice-based skill, so the more you train your hands the better you get.”
Wisconsin requires craniosacral practitioners to hold a health care license, which Kudick obtained through the massage school.
The origin of craniosacral work is credited to Dr. William Sutherland, who in the early 1900s, perceived very subtle waves or rhythms in the craniosacral system. Now known as the father of osteopathy, Sutherland determined the rhythms were different from heartbeat and respiratory rates and can be measured.
His studies determined the therapy was effective for head injuries, behavioral problems, lameness, temporal mandibular joint dysfunction, headshaking, cribbing and colic. Practitioners use sensitive and exact finger pressure to release restrictions in the system to improve the functioning of the central nervous system. There is no bone manipulation that’s generally associated with chiropractic work. When a blockage or constraint is released or removed, the system can self-correct.
Kudick also uses diffused essential oils in her practice to help purify the air as well is aid in relaxation during treatments. She will also use them directly on the horses to help reduce inflammation.
“I find that they can help a nervous or uneasy horse settle into treatment deeper at times,” Kudick said.
Kudick conducts clinics to introduce the therapy to horse owners. She has scheduled an Equine Craniosacral Therapy Fundamentals session at Cornerstone Farm in Elkhart Lake Sept. 18-20. The sessions will use the precautions of limited class size which will allow maximum teacher/student ratios and will observe state-mandated guidelines of social distancing.
More information about the clinic and Pure Body Balance can be found https://www.purebodybalancepma.com.