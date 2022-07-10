MADISON — Nancy Osterhaus owns five Clydesdale horses on her farm in Columbus, northeast of Madison. The animals can weigh a ton each and appear imposing, particularly to youth.
“They stand at 6’4” a the shoulder,” Osterhaus said. “They were bred for farming, or to carry knights into battle. They were bred for heavy work.”
Osterhaus said she and others who own large draft horses felt the need to create classes, training youth how to handle being around the large animals. Osterhaus is secretary of the Draft Horse Youth and Novice Congress. The group will be hosting a training class July 21-24 as part of the Dane County Fair, the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Osterhaus said this should be the seventh year of the event, but they had missed the past two years because of COVID-19 cancellations.
“It is designed to help kids and beginners to learn about draft horses and ride safely,” Osterhaus said. “We get kids from all over; we have some from Iowa and Nebraska. We begin with two days of classes. We do riding clinics and driving clinics.”
Osterhaus said she loves the draft horses, and loves teaching children how to act around them.
“Working with these big animals gives them confidence that they’ve accomplished something big,” she said.
Participants in the classes range from ages 7 to 18, but most are ages 10-14. After two years off, Osterhaus anticipates a smaller turnout than prior years.
“Most of the kids who come already have draft horses, and they are interested in learning more about it,” she said.
Because draft horses are so big and strong, they are slower than other breeds of horses. They generally live about 25 years, she said.
“They are very gentle horses, and are connected to people,” she said.