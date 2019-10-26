Red Ridge Ranch goes all out for Halloween, offering thrill-and-chill seekers encounters with monsters and ghouls while taking an old-fashioned hay ride on a backwoods trail.
This is the 15th year the ranch has held the annual Haunted Hay Ride. Owned and operated by Lyle Peterson and Cindy Kanarowski-Peterson, the ranch located outside Mauston on State Highway 82E has welcomed guests to immerse themselves in a ranch-style Halloween.
“It’s become a tradition for some of our guests,” Kanarowski-Peterson said. “Our business has just mushroomed over the years.”
Twenty years ago, the Petersons started the ranch with 20 acres and 10 horses. The business has now grown to more than 340 acres and 114 horses today.
During October, Halloween activities are held throughout the day and into the night. During the day, visitors can enjoy a hay maze set up in the indoor riding arena, a corn maze, pumpkin painting (pumpkin provided), an inflatable moon walk, a petting zoo and a tractor-drawn hay ride suitable for all ages.
However, the 30-minute night-time haunted hay ride is designed with a strong fright-factor as the goal. On the tractor-drawn hayride, participants encounter the headless horseman, a gorilla, chainsaw massacre, witches and an assortment of ghouls.
Volunteers from the Mauston FFA and ranch staff take on the fiendish roles. Since all volunteers might not be available every week, different monsters could haunt the three-mile trail during the Saturday night outings.
“It’s different every time,” Kanarowski-Peterson said. “It might not be the same every week.”
In the past, the ranch offered the night-time haunted hay rides Friday and Saturday nights during October. This year, the rides were held Saturday nights only, with the rides beginning at 7 p.m. and running until 10 p.m.
“We go rain or shine unless there’s a downpour,” Kanarowski-Peterson said. “Last year, the weather was super wet, and the river came up during the evening haunted hay rides and actually came over the trail.”
Despite having to contend with unpleasant weather conditions, the agritourism business hosts between 300 and 500 visitors a night for the hay rides. In addition to local visitors, other guests have come from Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.
The business is open year-round and offers a variety of seasonal activities, many of which involve the horses. Around 20,000 visitors each year enjoy guided trail rides, youth camps and other seasonal activities.
“People will even come up from Florida around Christmas because they want to see the snow,” Kanarowski-Peterson said. “We offer horse-drawn sleigh rides that include a fire and hot chocolate.”
During the fall, the ranch also offers an assortment of carving pumpkins, straw bales and corn stalks for sale for those who want to create fall themed décor at home.
More information about the ranch and its offerings can be found on its website at www.redridgeranch.com or its Facebook page.