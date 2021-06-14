Saddle restorer and repairer Jamie Lynch of Oregon has seen too many economically priced saddles turn out to be “buyer’s regret.” Despite innovations in saddle construction, the equine industry has been inundated with poorly made tack purchased new by uninformed shoppers.
Lynch recently shared his 30 years of knowledge in saddle inspection and safety with visitors attending Top Notch Feed and Pet Supply’s Western Expo held at the New Glarus business May 22.
“It was a nice event,” said Lynch. “I did one-on-one safety checks and basic inspection on the skirts, the straps and trees.”
Lynch built his business, Jamie’s Saddle Restoration & Repair, after getting a start working at Caines Saddle Shop.
“I’m mostly self-taught, but I’ve also had some good books I’ve learned from,” said Lynch. “Some of it was trial and error, too.”
On his Facebook page, Lynch posted a video of a lower-priced imported saddle he cut in half. The dissected saddle exposed the saddle’s defects. The flaws include hollow parts and very flimsy material that wouldn’t hold up to regular use.
While he’ll cut a badly made saddle in half, Lynch most certainly doesn’t use such measures for repairing or restoring a well-made saddle. When he works on a saddle, he will take apart the saddle so he can do a thorough repair.
Many of the lower priced saddles are imported. The imported saddles tend to be made from lesser quality leather produced through questionable tanning processes. They are also constructed with less durable filler materials such as cardboard.
“The badly made saddle looked nice when you first buy it,” said Lynch. “Many are shipped from overseas.”
He treats well-made saddles, even those having been used for years, with much more care.
“People will ask me, ‘What’s your favorite saddle?’” said Lynch. “I tell them my favorite saddle is the next one I work on,’” said Lynch. “Some of them have sentimental value to the owner. I’ve restored or repaired 4,000 saddles over the years; that’s about 180 a year. I’m one of the few who has this as a full-time job. I’m booked out four to six months.”
During his many years in the business, Lynch has seen a number of changes in materials used to make a saddle. In the past, saddle trees, the skeleton of the saddle, have mostly been made of wood and wrapped in cheese cloth, canvas, rawhide or bull hide. Kevlar, a high-strength material and used in the construction of tires, bulletproof vests and other high tensile products, has become one of the newer materials being used to wrap quality made trees.
In the 1960s, a plastic tree called Ralide, a polyethylene solid tree, was introduced to saddle making. The molded saddle tree doesn’t need to be wrapped.
Lynch advises shoppers to be cautious when looking to buy saddles on-line because shoppers can’t inspect the product before buying. The hands-on inspection that’s possible in a retail tack store has become nearly extinct.
“There are fewer brick-and-mortar tack stores anymore; they’re a thing of the past,” said Lynch.
To test the quality of a saddle’s tree, Lynch will set the front of the saddle (pommel) on the ground and then push down on the cantle. If the saddle gives under the pressure, the saddle tree is likely made of poor material or broken.
Synthetic materials for saddle-making are becoming more widely known and accepted. Lynch said some of the synthetics can wear almost as well as leather and can be easier to maintain.
“Little by little, the industry is accepting synthetics,” said Lynch. “They’re lighter weight and have the look of leather.”
He recommends saddles should be cleaned regularly and thoroughly cleaned and conditioned every three years.
“I often recommend saddle owners clean their saddles when they worm their horses,” said Lynch. “They should also do a safety check at the same time.”
The process he uses is to apply saddle soap as directed and then rinse with water to remove residue. He then lets the saddle dry overnight. When the saddle is dry, Lynch applies a light coat of pure neatsfoot oil, taking care not to soak the leather
Before natural fiber saddle stitching was replaced by nylon thread, neatsfoot oil was thought to rot the stitching. But Lynch says the natural fibers used in the past have now been replaced with thread that isn’t affected by the oil.
To get the best results from a cleaning, a conditioning cream will “do a lot more than an oiling will,” said Lynch. “I’m one of the few who does cleaning, oiling and conditioning. Leather cream will do a lot more than an oiling will.”
He can be contacted through his Facebook page or by telephone at 608-843-9059.