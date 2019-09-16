The Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association will hold its annual fall fundraiser on Sept. 21 at Horseriders Campground in Palmyra.
The event will feature a scrabble ride (negative Coggins required), a “grab and go” lunch, used tack sale, dinner, and a raffle drawing/silent auction. SKMHTA price for dinner is $25.
All are invited to attend the day’s activities. A $10 participant fee (donated to the event) is requested, as is signing a liability waiver.
Membership applications and cash donations will be accepted on the day of the event, and SKMHTA merchandise will be available for purchase.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/y6cmwfa4. Contact Bridgette Bender-Dortch with questions at bdortch83@gmail.com or 262-903-2915.