Blind horses are welcome at Harmony Ranch. The owners of the New Richmond stable, Jessyka and her husband, Nicholas, are open to having blind horses board there.
After they acquired their horse, Blink, the Hardings are staunchly for allowing blind horses a chance to live full lives.
“I sincerely believe that giving our blind horses a life where they get to enjoy the feeling of sunshine on their backs, interact with other horses and be able to graze and explore every day, yes, even blind horses explore, is worth the risk,” said Harding. “You can’t micromanage every single footstep. What it boils down to is our goal is to allow the blind horses to be horses as much as possible and empower them to be as functional as possible.”
As a two-year-old stallion, Blink was shown and doing well in halter classes. Harding learned from the horse’s previous owner Blink was at a show when he chewed on a hot electrical cord left hanging in his stall. Although he survived the shock, Blink began to lose his sight over the course of four years.
Now a 12-year-old gelding, Blink has been declared essentially blind. When the veterinarian gave the Hardings the diagnosis, the stable owners were surprised. Blink had acted normally when introduced to Chase, the Harding’s other horse, and was able to make his way around his paddock with little difficulty.
Through an earlier contact with blind horses, Harding learned they can adjust to compensate for their impairment. She recalls two Appaloosa mares she knew in her younger years. Lilly and April were each blind in one eye. Because their blind eyes were on opposite sides, the two mares usually walked together so their blind eyes were toward the other. They were able to use the buddy system to navigate around their world.
Harding’s approach to blind horses tends to run somewhat counter to the conventional thinking that blind horses should be euthanized or kept confined because of perceived safety issues. She recalls another blind horse that was always stabled and not allowed out to pasture.
“As a result, he had a lot of crammed up energy that came out when he was ridden,” said Harding. “He wasn’t worried about where to place his feet; he just wanted to go. They always had those of us who wanted to ride him ride him in a round pen for safety.”
While Blink adjusted well and quickly to a three-acre paddock, the Hardings found they needed to help Blink when he got lost after they moved him and their other horses to a larger pasture.
“It takes a while with larger areas for him to learn to navigate, but eventually he did and does seem to memorize the area to a functional degree,” said Harding. “Blink in particular had to learn the entire area from scratch while being blind already, broke a lot of fencing for us and does so when learning new areas.”
Although the decision to allow a blind horse to live in the open might mean it could become seriously injured, Harding realizes that can also be the case with sighted horses.
“Any horse can get seriously injured in literally every situation you put them in,” said Harding, “and for blind horses, it is more so to a certain degree. They do seem to get super careful about where they put their feet. That makes a tough comparison to sighted horses that sometimes confidently run around without hardly even bothering to keep track of their legs.”
Despite the concern of her horse running into fences, Harding recommends exposing blind horses to contact with objects by purposefully having them bump into things.
“Obviously not in a way that hurts them, but they are going to touch and be touched by things unexpectedly in life at this point, so they have to get used to it,” said Harding. “I put a huge emphasis on relaxation in their training as you can’t afford a blow up with these horses, either. Getting then used to all types of sounds is also huge as well.”
Blink has been joined by Justice, a Tennessee walking horse owned by Shawna Modrich. Justice has lost all of his sight in his left eye and in most of his right.
“Justice has been with us since he first began to go blind, so it’s interesting to see that he manages to get along better than Blink in terms of navigation,” said Harding. “Justice also follows the herd more closely than Blink, which I personally think is more of a personality thing than anything. Shawna and I have chosen to keep our blind horses out in the pasture with the other horses to encourage them to live as normal lives as possible.”
Their personalities are evident when noting their standing in the herd pecking order.
“Blink defends himself so well that even the lead horse doesn’t mess with him when he swings his hind end at her,” said Harding. “Justice is lower, but, he’s still two horses up from the bottom of the herd. And boy, does he pin his ears and let them know who’s boss.”
A few months after bringing her horse to Harmony Ranch, Modrich sat on his back again for the first time since he was diagnosed.
Because Blink has shown he can adjust to his lack of sight, the Hardings have begun training him to ride. Harding admits the process is a bit more involved than with a sighted horse.
“It took some thinking, as instead of the usual visual cues, I had to figure out what type of sound cues I wanted to use and how to help him understand them fully so he could respond instead of react,” said Harding. “But he picked up on the verbal cues quickly, and cookies went a long way.”
Harding thinks blind horses’ other senses become more developed and tend to use their noses much as a blind person uses a white cane.
She advises horse owners to watch their horses as they lose their sight and as they relearn how to walk, trot, canter and gallop without sight. Harding has found blind horses do have some balance difficulties and recommends doing a lot of transitions, turns and stops during ground training.
“One of the main things anyone looking into keeping their blind horse needs to realize is that there is some risk involved, and a lot of hard work if you want to rehabilitate them back into riding horses or anything else,” said Harding, “but it is worth it.”
In addition to accepting blind horses for board at the ranch, Harding supports other blind horse owners through her Facebook page, Blind Without Boundaries.
Harding can be contacted through the Facebook page or through the ranch’s business page “Harmony Ranch-The Hardings.”